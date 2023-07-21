Arjun Rampal is Bollywood’s new ‘quad-dad’ as he welcomes fourth child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades





Arjun Rampalthe girlfriend of Gabriella Demetriades gave birth to their second son on Thursday. The actor became a father for the fourth time. He has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, with ex-wife Mehr Jesia, and four-year-old son Arik with girlfriend Gabriella. The actor took to his social media platforms to announce the happy news. Sharing a photo of a swaddle that reads “Hello World” and has a teddy bear printed on it, Arjun wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Both mother and son are doing well. Thanks to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are thrilled. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023. Arjun’s friends from the fraternity and fans congratulated him on the happy occasion. Filmmaker Pragya Kapoor took to the comments section of Arjun’s post and wrote, “Finally!! Congratulations I can’t wait to meet the little munchkin! The boys are going to be so excited, I love Gabby and the boys! Actor Bobby Deol wrote, “Congratulations man” Celebrity hairstylist Hakim Alim wrote, “Much congratulations brother.” While some fans expressed their love for the new parents, some of them also called Arjun the new “Bollywood Quad-dad” after Saif Ali Khan. Saif received the title from his sister, actor Soha Ali Khan, when he and Kareena welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan in February 2021. Prior to Jeh’s birth, the two were parents to Taimur Ali Khan. Saif also has two children – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan – with his ex-wife, actress Armita Singh. Gabriella, a South African model and fashion entrepreneur, met Arjun through mutual acquaintances in 2018. The couple will celebrate five years together in August. They celebrated Arik’s fourth birthday on July 18. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

