Johnny Depps Hollywood Vampires Cancels Slovakia Concert Due To Unsafe Venue

J Ohnny Depps band canceled a tour date in Slovakia on the day of the show due to incomplete and unsafe venue construction. Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup that includes Alice Cooper, Aerosmiths Joe Perry and Depp, previously refunded fans for a show in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday due to what the rock band said were unforeseen circumstances. Thursday’s Slovak date was scheduled for the Olympic grounds, Zvolenska Slatina, before being moved about 30km to the Banska Bystrica amphitheater and then canceled, according to ticket sellers Ticketportal. In an Instagram post, Hollywood Vampires issued a statement saying: Upon arriving at the venue in Slovakia today to begin preparations for tonight’s performance, it quickly became clear that the construction of the facility was incomplete, and therefore unsafe for the band and the general public. Learn more The group is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events and hope to return when schedules permit. This cancellation is unrelated to the recent cancellation in Budapest, but we can assure you that all group members are safe and sound. We look forward to seeing you in Poland, Germany and the United States in the coming days. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires. The band is scheduled to play this month at Legends Of Rock Charlotta Valley in Slupsk, Poland, Summerstage Autostadt in Wolfsburg, Germany, and Wang Theater Boch Center in Boston, USA. The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series had pulled out of some of his US tour dates due to a broken ankle in May. Hollywood Vampires kicked off its European tour in Bucharest, Romania in June, where thousands of fans sang along to celebrate Depps’ 60th birthday. During the pandemic, the band was also forced to cancel their 2020 tour. Last year, Depp was embroiled in a defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard. In June 2022, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Depps and he was awarded US$10.3 million ($8.43 million) for damage to his reputation. The Aquaman Heard actress, 37, then sought to appeal the verdict before making the very difficult decision to settle her multi-million dollar US defamation case against Depp.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/culture/music/hollywood-vampires-johnny-depp-slovakia-joe-perry-hungary-b1095814.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos