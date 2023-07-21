



In a sentence we never thought we’d write, a couple in a troubled marriage reconcile with the help of Adolf Hitler. Nitesh Tiwaris Bawal is a pop history lesson disguised as a love story. The Prime Video release, based on a story by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, aims to subvert the conventions of the average comedy, song and dance show that includes visits to scenic locations in Europe. Ajay (Varun Dhawan), resident of Lucknow, is a proud narcissist, a hot air distributor and an avowed charlatan. He lives by the credo that people should remember the hype, rather than the outcome, of any action. Ajay struts around, brags endlessly (he didn’t become a cricketer because of tennis elbow) and cheats on almost everyone, especially the students at the school where he landed a job as a history teacher. Ajays behavior in class is reminiscent of the song of Anpad (1952), whose lyrics include the phrase about not caring whether or not Alexander waged a war against Porous. Ajay’s rider worldview extends to his wife Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). They are on the verge of a final rupture. Could a tour of Europe past the sites of Nazi atrocities in the 1940s, which will also boost Ajays’ professional credentials, provide the healing touch? Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in Bawaal (2023). Courtesy of Earthsky Pictures/Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment/Prime Video. There is no shortage of ambition in the screenplay by Nitesh Tiwaris, written with Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain and Piyush Gupta. Tiwaris forte’s sharp humor sets the stage for a much more delicate attempt to update Gen Z and WhatsApp history believers on the dangers of ignoring the lessons of the past. Among the key sites for the resolution is the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, where Hitler carried out the mass murders of Jews. The well-meaning film smuggles in a note of caution about following charismatic but underqualified men and living in a bubble of ignorance. From a safe distance, Tiwari carefully delivers a message about the realities of his country. The sobering remnants of the Holocaust remind Ajay how petty he is. There might have been a better and cheaper way to educate Ajay. The film’s lessons of love, tolerance, and a larger worldview for its hero come at the expense of its heroine. Nisha is described as smarter, better qualified and more independent than her husband. Among her favorite actors is Smita Patil, and she has read Rabindranath Tagore. Still, Nisha plays the role of a gentle counselor rather than a fiery feminist, smoothing Ajay’s rough edges rather than giving him the boot. Ajays redemption arc only goes so far. Varun Dhawan does a great job portraying an obnoxious man with a visibly mean streak. But how quickly Ajay is transformed is beyond comprehension, just as the serious effort to personalize the story fails. The recreation of key historical events culminates in Auschwitz, where a gas chamber becomes a gathering place for a moment of intense love. Bawal (2023).

