



Dakota Chappy, an electronic pop music artist from Minot, will perform her original music as a performer from Dakota Talent on Stage 2 of West Park at the ND State Fair. His performance will begin around 10:30 p.m.

Dakota Talent performances are conducted by Minot’s DC Entertainment. Most know Chappy as the inventor of fashion, but she’s been writing and recording music for over 20 years. “It was difficult to keep this news a secret,” said Chappy, who got the call several weeks ago to be a resident artist at this year’s fair. “I’ve been rehearsing undercover ever since I said yes. I’ve been asked to bring all the energy of pop music to Las Vegas, and it’s a mission I fully understand. she says. Chappy has a Las Vegas-based team that she works closely with, including dancers, choreographers, and other creatives. “I do most of my work there, so having this opportunity to play here at home and bring the energy of this kind of music is something that I have manifested”, she says. “Being on the biggest of the free stages, especially after dark after the grandstand concerts are over, is my dream slot. This means everyone has the opportunity to experience musical diversity this year,” she added. Following its seven performances at this year’s State Fair, Chappy will perform a concert and music video launch party in August at the Show Girl Museum in Las Vegas. Other Dakota talents By ELOISE OGDEN, Editor, [email protected] Daniel Starks and Jonathan Starks of Ryder and Desiree Jai of Minot will perform regularly during the day with Dakota Talent on Stage 2 of West Park at the State Fair. The Starks will perform at different times each day of the fair except Sunday. This is the sixth year they have performed at the fair. Daniel is a music teacher at Max Public School and his father, Jonathan, is a pastor at Calvary Church in Ryder. Daniel also sings solo. Both sing at many events and are considered favorite artists at Norsk Hostfest in Minot. Desiree Jai’s act is a live musical tribute to singer Shania Twain that she started 20 years ago. It uses a karaoke backing track and does not lip-sync. She will sing every day at the fair except Saturday, with the majority of performances at 1 p.m. She will also sing the Canadian national anthem at the fairground’s Demo Derby on Monday. She has sung in the North Dakota State Parade and on the Dakota Talent Stage, now Stage 2, at the fair every year since 2003. She also performs statewide at county fairs, festivals, and conventions. Other Dakota Talent artists will also perform on Stage 2 during the fair, according to Minot’s DC Entertainment. DC Entertainment operates Dakota Talent Stage.

