Bollywood takeover

BOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER at Inflation Nightclub

Get ready for an evening of BOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER at Inflation Nightclub, Melbourne!

Join us on August 5 for a thrilling celebration of the vibrant music, captivating dance and dazzling energy of Bollywood.

Immerse yourself in the glitz and glamor of Bollywood as our talented DJ spins the latest hits, remixes and all-time favourites. Let the beat take over as you dance to the infectious beats that made Bollywood a global sensation.

Celebrate Birthday in August (1-10) Get 4x tickets on us (group admission only), fill out the form and message us on Instagram,

DJ Line Up – Ravage / DJ Everest

Spectacular dance performances by professional artists

Bright displays and mesmerizing visual effects

Special surprises and guest appearances

Professional photographers to capture your memorable moments

Date: August 5

Time: Doors open at 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Inflation Nightclub, 60 King Street, Melbourne

Whether you are a die-hard Bollywood fan or just looking for an exhilarating evening of entertainment, Bollywood Takeover promises to transport you to the heart of the Indian film industry.

Gather your friends and dress to impress as you indulge in an evening of music, dancing and pure Bollywood extravaganza. This is the ultimate celebration not to be missed!

Limited tickets are available, so book yours early to avoid disappointment. This event is open to all Bollywood enthusiasts, aged 18 and over.

We look forward to seeing you at Bollywood Takeover!

18+ event | No Refunds | No digital ID

Prices:

Advance booking: AUD 25.00,

Torque: AU$52.25,

General admission: AUD 32.41,

Group admission 80/20 Male to female ratio: AUD 30.32,

VIP STAND UP TO 6 ENTRIES: AUD 627.49,

VIP STAND UP TO 10 ADMISSIONS: AUD 1045.09

When: Saturday August 5, 2023

Hours: 10:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Inflation Entertainment Complex

60 King Street Melbourne

Inflation Entertainment Complex60 King Street, Melbourne, , 3001

✆ Location: 9614 6122 | Event: 0422 224 433

