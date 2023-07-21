Entertainment
Bollywood takeover
Bollywood takeover
BOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER at Inflation Nightclub
Get ready for an evening of BOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER at Inflation Nightclub, Melbourne!
Join us on August 5 for a thrilling celebration of the vibrant music, captivating dance and dazzling energy of Bollywood.
Immerse yourself in the glitz and glamor of Bollywood as our talented DJ spins the latest hits, remixes and all-time favourites. Let the beat take over as you dance to the infectious beats that made Bollywood a global sensation.
Celebrate Birthday in August (1-10) Get 4x tickets on us (group admission only), fill out the form and message us on Instagram,
DJ Line Up – Ravage / DJ Everest
Spectacular dance performances by professional artists
Bright displays and mesmerizing visual effects
Special surprises and guest appearances
Professional photographers to capture your memorable moments
Date: August 5
Time: Doors open at 10:00 p.m.
Venue: Inflation Nightclub, 60 King Street, Melbourne
Whether you are a die-hard Bollywood fan or just looking for an exhilarating evening of entertainment, Bollywood Takeover promises to transport you to the heart of the Indian film industry.
Gather your friends and dress to impress as you indulge in an evening of music, dancing and pure Bollywood extravaganza. This is the ultimate celebration not to be missed!
Limited tickets are available, so book yours early to avoid disappointment. This event is open to all Bollywood enthusiasts, aged 18 and over.
We look forward to seeing you at Bollywood Takeover!
18+ event | No Refunds | No digital ID
Prices:
Advance booking: AUD 25.00,
Torque: AU$52.25,
General admission: AUD 32.41,
Group admission 80/20 Male to female ratio: AUD 30.32,
VIP STAND UP TO 6 ENTRIES: AUD 627.49,
VIP STAND UP TO 10 ADMISSIONS: AUD 1045.09
❊ Official tickets ❊
❊ When & Where ❊
When: Saturday August 5, 2023
Hours: 10:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.
❊ Location ❊
Inflation Entertainment Complex View ALL Events [2]
Events
⊜ 60 King Street Melbourne Map
✆ Location: 9614 6122 | Event: 0422 224 433
❊ Web Links ❊
→
” href=”https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/bollywood-takeover-at-inflation-nightclub-melbourne-tickets-680045362987″> Bollywood takeover
Disclaimer: Event details may change at any time. Check with the advertiser (web links) before buying tickets or proceeding.
Accessibility: Contact the site for accessibility information.
HOT trend
Candlelight concerts | melbourne
Melbourne’s best new experience is a candlelight concert at a unique location presented by FeverUp. A candlelight concert is a special type of musical.
What to see, hear and do this weekend
Make the most of your weekend in Melbourne with these fabulous events. No city does it better than Melbourne, so get out there and check out the best shows, festivals,..
Update page Update page
→ Tags: bollywood, bollywoodnight, bollywoodevent, bollywoodmusic, bollywoodparty, indian, indianmusic, indianparty, indianevent, punjabi, punjabievent, melbourneevent, melbournenight, melbourne, hindimusic
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onlymelbourne.com.au/bollywood-takeover
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood takeover
- Cole will represent Trinidad and Tobago at U23 NACAC Championships
- Apple employee didn’t tell Google about exploit found in Chrome
- A cure for Alzheimer’s disease, finally | Financial Times
- Henry Kissinger | Chinese President Xi Jinping gets nostalgic with his ‘old friend’ Henry Kissinger
- A notorious Indonesian animal market has ended its brutal dog and cat meat trade, activists say
- Chinese spy balloon revealed gaps in US ability to detect threats, NORAD commander says
- Musical Artist Minot to Perform on the Dakota Talent Stage at the State Fair | News, Sports, Jobs
- Google is pitching AI tools to big news outlets, but it’s nothing to worry about
- Global GPS measurements refer to p
- Sleep: 140 crore Indians shamed by heinous incident: PM Modi | India News
- Nazi atrocities get the Bollywood treatment