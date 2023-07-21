Inglewood’s 1st cinema in 30 years opens Friday – Daily Breeze





For the first time in nearly three decades, Inglewood will have its own cinema when a 12-screen Cinpolis multiplex and IMAX make their debut Friday, July 21, marking the first retailer to open in what is envisioned as a sprawling Hollywood Park shopping and entertainment complex in the shadow of SoFi Stadium. The Cinpolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood IMAX has 1,236 seats in a 55,137-square-foot concept that also includes a cocktail bar with indoor and outdoor seating and big-screen TVs, allowing the space to double as a sports bar. The theaters feature all-leather reclining seats, as well as a catering service allowing patrons to order food and drinks from their seat with the touch of a button. The complex is billed as one of the only IMAX theaters in the world with on-site catering. “As we continue to innovate our concepts to meet the needs of our ever-changing moviegoers,” Cinpolis CEO Luis Olloqui said in a statement, “we are exceptionally thrilled to bring such a special cinematic experience to the Inglewood community.” “Immersive by design,” he added, “our latest partnership with IMAX delivers cutting-edge entertainment paired with refined luxury and convenience to underscore Hollywood Park’s status as a world-class sports and entertainment destination for all to enjoy.” The theater includes a full bar and kitchen, with a menu ranging from snacks such as nachos and fried pickles to Middle Eastern, Southwestern and Asian burgers, sandwiches, pizza, wings, tacos and bowls. It will offer rotating daily discounts, including a happy hour, half-price theater tickets every Tuesday and $6 Bloody Marys and mimosas on Sundays, operators said. “From the beginning, our local community identified the movie theater as an important part of the Hollywood Park project,” Jason Gannon, General Manager of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, said in a statement, “and with the opening of Cinpolis, it will be the first movie theater in Inglewood in nearly 30 years. “We look forward to welcoming Inglewood and greater Los Angeles to enjoy the incredible entertainment experience of Cinpolis,” he added, “and sharing (Rams owner) Stan Kroenke’s vision of transforming Hollywood Park into a year-round destination for the community.” The 300-acre Hollywood Park property south of the Kia Forum, east of Prairie Avenue, is anchored by SoFi Stadium, but will also include 890,000 square feet of retail space, as well as office and park space. Other companies that have already committed to joining the retail space include Three Weavers Brewery and Gym Iconix Fitness, Red Bay Coffee, Grilled Fraiche, Antojitos Martin and Sky’s Gourmet Tacos.

