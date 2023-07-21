Entertainment
ARTICLE Dear Bollywood, I love you, but we need to talk
How do you embrace the glorious camp of Bollywood while challenging its romantic ideals and gender stereotypes? Beth Keehn chats with creator and choreographer Drea Lam about her new show at Metro Arts Brisbane – ARTICLE – which mixes Bollywood dance moves with real voices and stories, stunning visuals and gorgeous costumes – it’s a love letter to Bollywood, but with a contemporary twist.
Beth Keehn (BK): Drea, how did you go from Dance Masala lessons to the Metro Arts stage?
Drea Lam (DL): During the 2020 lockdowns, we couldn’t hold so many classes, so I started making dance videos and grew a YouTube audience to around 65,000 subscribers. I have a theater background and a few of my friends are theater producers in Brisbane. They encouraged me to develop a show. Naturally, as a dance teacher and choreographer, I love Bollywood. I love its camp side – but I realize that it is underpinned by quite conservative values.
In Bollywood parlance, “ITEM” is the ITEM song and dance, one of the main musical numbers in a Bollywood film – which may or may not have something to do with the plot of the film! And the ITEM number usually features a sexy girl who is called an “ITEM girl” or “ITEM”. It doesn’t always sit well with my punk and feminist side, and so it’s the tension that inspired the show – my personal relationship with Bollywood and wondering how I can reverse some of its more regressive messages and flip it choreographically so that the female holds the balance of power.
BK: How did you become involved in the current creative team of Metro Arts?
LD: I met our director, Lisa Fa’alafi, when she and Leah Shelton presented APOCALIPSTICK \\ Polytoxic & Friends at Metro Arts in 2020. Lisa and Leah asked me to perform a condensed five-minute version of ARTICLE in this cabaret. From there I developed the show at the Supercell Dance Festival in 2021 at the House of Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast. But now it’s great to be working again with Lisa, who is directing, and Leah is our mentor and playwright – and Metro Arts is the perfect place.
BK: ARTICLE is a love letter to Bollywood – how did you integrate people’s stories?
LD: Well since Items first performance, we had the #MeToo movement. And, while Bollywood is taking a lot of cues from Hollywood and people are perhaps more aware of the issues, I feel like it’s still catching up. And that changed the scope of the show for me. I wanted to include more real voices, so we made a public call to women around the world, asking them to write a letter to Bollywood. We didn’t know what response we were going to get: would it be love letters, compliments, comments, or a full “I’m breaking up with you” letter?
I approached dancers in the industry – filmmakers working in the industry in Mumbai, as well as Dance Masala students and social media followers – and we had a great response with around 100 letters, emails and 10 follow-up video interviews which we are incorporating into the show. There will also be projections and immersive elements – we make a big set and map the projections to it – it’s really an additional character in the show.
BK: As an avid Dance Masala student and Bollywood fan myself, I have to ask – will there be a chance for the audience to immerse themselves more in the dance?
LD: I would like to! Although not required, there are definitely some elements of the show that people might want to get involved with!
BK: Thanks Drea! I can not wait to be there !
ARTICLE will feature the talented Nakhre Crew, hailing from local Bollywood dance company, Dance Masala – Mugdha Khatavkar, Janaki Gerard, Ashwin Singh and Drea also perform, photography by Julian Palma, lighting by Steven May. There will be an Artist Talk on August 19 after the 3 p.m. performance.
Learn more: https://metroarts.com.au/event/item
Images: Jonathan Dass Photography
|
