With Hollywood on strike, a bright spot in New York’s economy darkens
By day, Ryan Quinlan takes care of the desk lamps, sconces and chandeliers that appear in movies and TV shows. At night, he rents props from his Brooklyn warehouse, like an Egyptian sarcophagus and a stuffed leopard. Besides, he plays and does stunts.
All that work came to an abrupt halt last week, when Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, which has 36,000 members in the New York area, announced a strike for the first time in 43 years, seeking better pay and safeguards against artificial intelligence. He joined the screenwriters’ union, the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May.
It shut down all my sources of income, said Mr Quinlan, 44. There is no one who is not touched.
While Los Angeles is the epicenter of film and television in the United States, New York has long claimed the name of Hollywood East, and the standoff is already weighing on tens of thousands of workers in one of the city’s fastest growing industries.
But it’s not just actors and writers who are out of work. With studios and unions anticipating a drawn-out battle, everyone from makeup artists and costume designers to rug dealers and moss sculptors are bracing themselves for perhaps months without work, at a time when many are still recovering from the pandemic.
For people who are your everyday tech workers, it’s going to be devastating, said Cathy Marshall, head of the East Coast chapter of the Set Decorators Society of America, a major trade group.
Even so, she and most workers in the industry support the actors’ demands, which focus in part on their claim that union members aren’t getting a fair share of studios’ streaming revenue. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, a union representing more than 168,000 behind-the-scenes workers, said last week his loyal support for strikes by actors and writers.
The actors join a growing nationwide wave of labor groups, including hospitality workers, writers and delivery workers, who have demanded higher wages and benefits in recent months.
The strikes could have an outsized economic effect on New York City, where film and television productions in 2019 supported more than 185,000 jobs, including work in ancillary industries like legal services, truck rentals and catering, according to the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.
From 2004 to 2019, thanks in part to New York State tax incentives for production companies, the industry directly added 35,000 jobs, outpacing the citywide job growth rate.
In 2022, the latest year’s data was available, the average salary for industrial jobs in New York City was $173,500, or 49% more than the average private workforce job, said James Parrott, director of economic and fiscal policy at the Center for New York City Affairs at the New School. Many actors and technicians are paid well below average, he said, and the lowest-paid independent contractors are not included in the average.
But with all but a handful of film and TV projects on hold indefinitely, anxiety is mounting.
Jessica Heyman is the owner of Art for Film, a specialty props house in the Brooklyn Navy Yard that brokers the rights to use art in film and television productions, ranging from oversized paintings to children’s refrigerator doodles.
According to George DeTitta Jr., the show’s set designer, his company provided nearly all of the artwork on display at Waystar Royco’s headquarters, the company’s backdrop for the hit drama Succession.
After a slowdown in demand that began before the strikes, Ms Heyman said she was worried about the lease she signed for a larger warehouse in April.
This is the worst possible time, she said. I did not sleep much.
A little help has come from Succession superfans like a client from Oslo, who commissioned an abstract geometric print shown during a showdown between the characters Shiv and Matsson, but it’s not enough.
Instead, she’s looking to sublet some of her 3,500 square foot space or do art consulting for hotels.
Until recently, the industry has also been a boon to more day-to-day businesses. Christina Constantinou and her mother, Eleanor Kazas, owners of Carpet Time, a flooring store in Woodside, Queens, have gradually grown from a 2,000 square foot store to a 20,000 square foot showroom, thanks to clients from the film industry.
No one wants to come into a store and buy anymore, Ms. Constantinou said, except decorators looking for the perfect set-up. This is the majority of our activity.
Her clients are connoisseurs of what she calls la belle moche: a kitsch casino-themed rug with a playing card motif used on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; drab linoleum tiles used in weekday cop shows; white carpet to accentuate blood spatter.
Ms Constantinou, who is pro-union, forecast three months of slower work after the start of the writers’ strike in May, but fears the stalemate could drag on for much longer.
At least thanks to Covid, we had PPP loans, but we weren’t unionized, and I know a lot of these small businesses are really hurting, she said.
Helen Uffner, owner of a 50,000-piece vintage clothing collection, one of the most highly regarded in the film industry, has decided, for only the second time since opening in 1978, to close her store indefinitely; the first time was during the height of the pandemic.
When we were sitting there, and the phone only rings once, and it’s the wrong number, then the writing is on the walls, she said.
She has started selling vintage accessories and costume jewelry from her personal collection to help cover the rent for her 5,000 square foot boutique in Long Island City, Queens, but expects Shell will have to dip into her savings to stay afloat.
For some artisans in the industry, the strike presents other risks. A prolonged shutdown could lead to the suspension of health care plans for some workers, whose benefits are tied to hours worked, according to a spokesperson for IATSE, the union for behind-the-scenes entertainment workers, which has about 15,000 members in the New York-area film and television industry.
The Entertainment Community Fund, a nonprofit aid group for workers in the industry, said it has awarded about $1.7 million in emergency grants to more than 1,000 film and TV workers since the writers’ strike began in May.
Still, for Mr. Quinlan, the electrician and stuntman, reaching an acceptable contract with the studios is worth it.
He comes from a long line of theatrical union members: his uncle was a cinematographer; his cousins are stagehands and film set electricians; and her father, Ray Quinlan, is a producer of the Godfather of Harlem series.
My whole family is out of work, he said, adding that they had hunkered down for the long haul. I hope everyone has saved up for this rainy day, because it’s raining.
