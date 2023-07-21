With Hollywood on strike, a bright spot in New York’s economy darkens

By day, Ryan Quinlan takes care of the desk lamps, sconces and chandeliers that appear in movies and TV shows. At night, he rents props from his Brooklyn warehouse, like an Egyptian sarcophagus and a stuffed leopard. Besides, he plays and does stunts.

All that work came to an abrupt halt last week, when Hollywood actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, which has 36,000 members in the New York area, announced a strike for the first time in 43 years, seeking better pay and safeguards against artificial intelligence. He joined the screenwriters’ union, the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May.

It shut down all my sources of income, said Mr Quinlan, 44. There is no one who is not touched.

While Los Angeles is the epicenter of film and television in the United States, New York has long claimed the name of Hollywood East, and the standoff is already weighing on tens of thousands of workers in one of the city’s fastest growing industries.

But it’s not just actors and writers who are out of work. With studios and unions anticipating a drawn-out battle, everyone from makeup artists and costume designers to rug dealers and moss sculptors are bracing themselves for perhaps months without work, at a time when many are still recovering from the pandemic.