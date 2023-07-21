Caesars Entertainment Inc – (CZR) – July 20, 2023 (Daily Stock Report) – AdvisorAnalyst.com





by SIACharts.com Benefiting from a resurgence in travel this summer, which was also seen by operator of airlines, casinos, hotels and resorts, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) recently moved up the ranks of the SIA S&P 500 report. favorite green for the first time since March. A major breakout is underway in Caesars Entertainment (CZR) stocks. Since last September’s low, CZR has been building its base with a new uptrend of higher lows emerging below $55.00. Yesterday, based on a combination of measured moves and previous support and resistance points, potential upside resistance could emerge near $70.00 and then in the $80.00-$85.00 area. Initial support appears near the round figure of $50.00. With the accumulation at Caesars Entertainment (CZR) accelerating this month following a bullish breakout of the Double Top, stocks broke out of a bullish ascending triangle base that has been forming since October. The recent close above $56.00 completed a bullish Spread Triple Top pattern and takes stocks to their highest level since May 2022, confirming that a new recovery trend is underway. Upside resistance tests currently appear near $68.22 based on a horizontal count, $71.00 based on previous column lows, and $75.30 based on round number convergence with a vertical count. Initial support looks near $52.75 based on a 3 box reversal. With a perfect SMAX score of 10, CZR showed strength across all asset classes. Disclaimer: SIACharts Inc. specifically states that it does not provide investment advice or advocate the purchase or sale of any security or investment. This information has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and needs of particular investors. None of the information contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities or other investments or an offer to provide investment services of any kind. As such, advisors and their clients should not act on any recommendations (whether express or implied) or information contained in this report without obtaining specific advice regarding their accounts and should not rely on the information contained in this report as the primary basis for their investment decisions. The information contained in this document is based on data obtained from recognized statistical services, reports or communications from issuers, or other sources considered reliable. SIACharts Inc. nor its third-party content providers make any representations or warranties or assume any liability as to the accuracy or completeness of any recommendations or information contained herein and shall not be liable for any errors, inaccuracies or delays in the content, or any actions taken in reliance thereon. Any statements of a non-factual nature constitute current opinions only, subject to change without notice. Achieving Client Goals with Greater Certainty: The 40/30/30 Approach to Investing Listen on the move

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://advisoranalyst.com/2023/07/20/caesars-entertainment-inc-czr-july-20-2023-daily-stock-report.html/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos