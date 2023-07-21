Korean singer-actor Chung Lim dies of colon cancer







Chung Lim, born in 1986, made his debut in 2004 with the K-drama “I’m sorry, I love you”. He made his debut as a singer in 2009 with his first EP, STEP. He was last seen in 2010’s Smile, Mom and made a guest appearance on the show. An actor who has stolen many hearts in multiple dramas, Chung Lim was considered the male version of Stairway to Heaven star Kim Tae Hee when he made his debut.

As of now, it is unclear how long he was battling the disease, but reports suggest he had been battling the disease for a long time. Popular Korean singer and actor Chung Lim known as Han Chung Lim, died after fighting Colon Cancer for a long time, the media reported. He was 37 years old.Chung Lim, born in 1986, made his debut in 2004 with the K-drama “I’m sorry, I love you”. He made his debut as a singer in 2009 with his first EP, STEP. He was last seen in 2010’s Smile, Mom and made a guest appearance on the show. An actor who has stolen many hearts in multiple dramas, Chung Lim was considered the male version of Stairway to Heaven star Kim Tae Hee when he made his debut.As of now, it is unclear how long he was battling the disease, but reports suggest he had been battling the disease for a long time. What is colon cancer?

Colon cancer is a type of cancer that initiates small polyps from inside the colon. Over time, the polyps turn into cancerous cells. This is also known as colorectal cancer and is the third most common type of cancer in the world. According to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, when the whole world was in the grip of the pandemic, nearly 2 million cases of colon cancer were diagnosed. This cancer is responsible for nearly one million deaths each year. Colon Cancer Symptoms Colon cancer is treatable when symptoms are identified early in the disease. Common symptoms of colon cancer are a persistent change in bowel habits, change in stool consistency, rectal bleeding, abdominal discomfort, cramping, gas, pain, urge to frequently empty the stomach, weakness, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss.

WHO on artificial sweeteners, weight loss and diabetes: key points

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer research arm of the WHO, the burden of colorectal cancer – which includes cancer of the colon, rectum and anus – is the highest in Asia; more than half of the cases and deaths related to this cancer are reported in Asia. In order to raise awareness of this cancer, March is considered Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

The IARC has estimated that the global burden of colorectal cancer is expected to increase by 56% by 2040, or more than 3 million new cases per year. “The estimated increase in the number of deaths from the disease is even greater, by 69%, to reach about 1.6 million deaths worldwide in 2040,” says IARC.

Unhealthy lifestyle habits like alcohol consumption, smoking, human papillomavirus infection, and obesity increase the risk of developing this form of cancer. Intentional weight loss, physical activity and diets high in fish, fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer, according to the IARC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/korean-singer-actor-chung-lim-dies-of-colon-cancer/articleshow/102004430.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos