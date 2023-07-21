



TAIPEI, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Over the past three years, home audiovisual entertainment has changed dramatically, occupying a greater part of our daily lives. Among all devices, large screens are a dominant driver. In this trend, Optoma’s ultra-short-throw home projectors are quickly attracting the attention of large-screen enthusiasts, the ultra-short-throw function is especially popular among users with smaller living spaces. Some obvious questions arise, how to make the spotlight as unobtrusive as possible in your home design. And for new homes, what’s the best way to incorporate a projector into a new interior design? Optoma has thought of this for you with the greatest importance. Optoma UST home entertainment projector (pictured) Big screens don’t just provide home entertainment in movie form. Home projectors are now expanding to meet the needs of video gamers as well. Of course, the consumer must still prepare his environment, in particular by taking into account the movements of users and guests. Therefore, Optoma has invited a well-known interior designer to address your needs and concerns at regularly held customer experience expos. Interior design is an important part of creating a comfortable home environment, and home projectors have added new possibilities to interior design. We not only provide high-quality visual enjoyment, but also combine a focus on interior design to bring unique charm to your home space. When choosing a home projector, you should not only expect high quality and functionality, but also that your projector fits perfectly into your interior design. The aesthetics of a projector is as important as its function to integrate into your interior decoration. This way, a high-quality, fully entertaining projector will fit seamlessly into your life. First, home projectors can be integrated into home decor as a decorative feature, while maintaining a less obtrusive presence than existing technology. Traditional TV screens may need to take up a large area on the wall, while home projectors can present large-screen images from a very short distance through short-throw projection. This allows the projection area to be flexibly targeted on the wall without space restriction. In terms of design, the projection area can also be coordinated with the color or material of the wall, to make the whole space more harmonious. Second, home projectors can provide various visual effects for interior decoration. You can switch between different backgrounds or scenes at any time through the projector to create a dynamic atmosphere. These various visual effects can adapt to different occasions or personal preferences. You can also combine the projector with an in-wall audio system to provide a dynamic and powerful entertainment space, while maintaining an unobtrusive device presence. Such a design not only provides a high-quality audio-visual experience, but also can bring more interactive entertainment options to the family. The story continues All series of our Optoma ultra short throw home projectors have excellent projection capabilities and can seamlessly project high definition images onto your walls or screens without requiring a large space. Using short-throw technology, we present a widescreen image from a very short distance, turning your home into a cinema. Whether it’s watching movies, playing sports, gaming, or sharing photos and videos with multiple people, you can have a great experience. Moreover, you can also connect external audio systems via Bluetooth to improve sound quality and enhance your viewing experience. Optoma is committed to providing the best home entertainment equipment possible. We believe ultra-short-throw projectors will change the way families enjoy home entertainment in an unparalleled way. To learn more about Optoma UST D2, D2 Premium, L1+ home projectors, please visit our website at http://optoma.com.tw Optoma UST Projectors x Interior Design Meeting Videos: https://youtu.be/BDTzNnlyItE (Photo PRNews/) Quote Show original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/optoma-ust-home-entertainment-projector–blends-into-your-interior-design-301882102.html SOURCE Optoma APAC

