Hollywood North: Burnaby’s Bron Studios files for bankruptcy





Content of the article Headwinds caused by the pandemic and recent labor disruptions in the entertainment industry have taken a toll on Hollywood North.

Content of the article Burnaby-based Bron Studios, the force behind critical hits such as Joker and Licorice Pizza, as well as less well-received commercial projects like the Adam Driver dinosaur movie 65 and The Idol starring Canadian musician The Weeknd filed for bankruptcy protection this week.

Content of the article The Canadian finance and production company announced on Instagram on Wednesday that the Bron group of companies have been granted creditor protection in Canada under a first order by the Supreme Court of British Columbia under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act. The company has also filed for Chapter 15 protection, which is the process in the United States for initiating bankruptcy proceedings involving operations in other countries.

Content of the article In a statement obtained by an industry publication Varietyco-founder and CEO Aaron L. Gilbert spoke to friends, partners, team members and backers of the company. After exploring many options for many months, Bron had no choice but to take this step given his financial situation, Gilbert wrote in the letter. The past few years have been incredibly difficult for Bron, and things have only gotten more complicated in recent months. Photo by HBO He blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and strikes by actors and writers guilds that brought the U.S. film and TV industry to a virtual standstill this summer, and also dramatically reduced the pace of production in Canada. The letter went on to thank the many friends who have supported Bron and his creative, production, business and funding partners over a very difficult few years, and promised to update them on next steps for the studio.

