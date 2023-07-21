‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Summer Movie Is New This Week | Culture & Leisure





My God, how time flies. Were halfway through summer and halfway through 2023. It’s been an exceptionally busy summer in theaters with so many franchise movies and some big budget movies that didn’t perform as expected. Having three major summer movies ending on cliffhangers was frustrating. It feels like the studios are milking the audience and watering down already superficial stories. The surprise hit of the year was the animated Super Mario Bros. My favorite movie of 2023 so far is Past Lives. My favorite summer action movie has one of the biggest budgets: Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. It takes place at the Nugget Theater in Telluride this week and plays at 6:00 p.m. each day. If you missed my review, you can read it online at DrinksAvecFilms.com, or in the digital Sunday issue of the Telluride Daily Planet. Admission is $11. The movie is well worth your time and for my money it’s the best action movie of the summer. Far more creative and intriguing than Indiana Jones’ last film, although The Dial of Destiny is a must-watch for Indy fans. You can venture outside of Telluride to catch the last two summer releases on a weekend that critics have dubbed: Barbenheimer. The candy pink Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig and played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is posed to do gangbuster business. Director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is the most serious and hyped film at the Oscars. The juxtaposition of these two big-budget, star-studded movies opening the same weekend will be interesting to watch. If you’ve ever seen Tom Cruise run, jump, and get beat up in Mission Impossible, you might want to watch something else at home. There was a pre-release of the Netflix movie, They Cloned Tyrone. It debuts on Netflix streaming this Friday. If you’re a fan of Blacksploitation movies (Foxy Brown, Shaft), this film uses 70s style and flair. They Cloned Tyrone (writer/director Juel Taylor) is a murder mystery where the central character is the murder victim returned from the dead. The catchphrase used throughout the film is a hooker, a drug dealer, and a pimp have joined forces to bring justice to Tyrone. With a pulpy sci-fi vibe, there’s a conspiracy underfoot that no Nancy Drew acquaintance can unravel. The characters are endearing and well cast. Troubled star John Boyega plays Fontaine (Tyrone). He’s been in so many movies and TV shows lately, but he’s also facing criminal charges. The foxy Yo-Yo is played by Teyonah Parris (The Marvels) and she is very funny. Jamie Foxx steals the show as pimp Slick Charles. The combination of humor and harrowing misadventures keeps the plot moving towards a dramatic reveal. There’s a surprise star that gives the whole plot plot an ironic twist. The soundtrack was muddy in places when I screened it at the cinema, but I’m sure that won’t be true for the streaming version. The costumes are campy and fun, and the performances are nuanced and fun. If you like the work of filmmaker/social commentator, Boots Riley (Im A Virgo, Sorry to Bother You), this film has a similar tone and message. Being a black person in America may not involve a conspiracy of underground scientists, but your life is still a challenge. Drinks With Films rating: 3 Forties (Old English 800 malt drink) out of 5

