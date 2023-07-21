Entertainment
Looking for someone to deliver a Hollywood ending
The 1954 Hollywood classic On the Waterfront ends with union longshoremen on a dock. They get fed up and sit idle, staring at a bloodied Marlon Brando. Suddenly, a bossy man in a fancy suit and a fancy hat arrives. We have to move this ship forward, he barks. It costs us money!
Over the past week, as TV and film actors went on strike for the first time in 43 years, joining already striking screenwriters on the picket lines, Hollywood started looking around for his version of that figure someone, anyone, to find a solution to the impasse and get America’s movie factories running again.
But the more the entertainment industry watched, the clearer it became that such a person might not exist anymore.
At the time, it was Lew Wasserman who entered the talks and pushed them forward, said Jason E. Squire, professor emeritus at the University of Southern Californias School of Cinematic Arts, referring to the superagent turned studio mogul. Today is different. Traditional studios and tech companies that have moved into Hollywood have different cultures and business models. There is no studio elder, respected on both sides, to help broker a deal.
At the moment, no talks between union leaders and affected companies are taking place and none have been scheduled, with each side insisting that the other must take the first step.
Two federal mediators studied the issues that led to the failure of the negotiations. Agents and attorneys are engaged in a flurry of behind-the-scenes phone conversations, encouraging union leaders and studio executives to soften their entrenched positions; Bryan Heavy, the Creative Artists Agency heavyweight, has asked the Biden administration and California Governor Gavin Newsom to get involved, according to three people briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the labor situation. A spokesman for Mr. Lourd declined to comment.
Emotions need to subside before talks resume, said an entertainment lawyer who worked behind the scenes to bring the parties together again. When does this happen? He said it could be next week or it could be mid-August.
From 1960, the last time actors and writers were on strike, and well into the 1990s, the person who could break a deadlock was the dreaded Wasserman. He commanded respect from workers and management and could go beyond the colorful personalities of each side.
It was a time when the entertainment business, for the most part, was much less complicated. The studios weren’t buried in conglomerates and beholden to lucrative toy divisions, let alone the need to drive quarterly growth.
Bob Daly, who ran Warner Bros. in the 1980s and 90s, took over from Wasserman, who died in 2002. Mr. Daly, who later managed the Los Angeles Dodgers, said by phone he was no longer involved in Hollywood labor disputes. But he had advice.
One thing that troubled me was that it got personal, which I think is a mistake, Mr. Daly said. The only way to solve this problem is for the two parties to get together in a room and talk, talk, talk until they find a compromise. Neither side will get everything they want. You can scream and scream inside this room I’ve done myself many times, but don’t come out until you’ve made a deal.
Hollywood’s last strike was in 2007 and 2008. The Writers Guild of America walked away over a variety of issues, with compensation for shows distributed online being a major sticking point. It was resolved after 100 days (the current writers’ strike was 81 days on Thursday) when Peter Chernin, then president of News Corporation, and Robert A. Iger, Disney’s relatively new chief executive at the time, played hands-on roles in resolving the impasse. Barry M. Meyer, who was president of Warner Bros., and Jeffrey Katzenberg, then chief executive of DreamWorks Animation, also played roles.
All of these men, with the possible exception of Mr. Chernin, are now busy with other business or considered villains by the cast.
Mr. Iger, who returned to lead Disney in November after a brief retirement, became a piata picket line last week after telling CNBC that while he respected their right and desire to get as much as possible, union leaders were unrealistic. The backdrop to his interview, a meeting of elite media and tech executives in Sun Valley, Idaho, poured gasoline on the moment.
Mr. Katzenberg largely left the entertainment business in 2020 after the collapse of Quibi, his streaming startup. In April, Mr. Katzenberg was appointed co-chair of President Bidens’ re-election campaign.
Mr. Meyer retired from Hollywood in 2013 after celebrating 42 years and later served on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. I have nothing to do with this year’s negotiations, he said in an email. That being said, it doesn’t stop me from feeling sad about how things are stuck right now.
That leaves Mr. Chernin. He left Hollywood’s corporate ranks in 2009 and founded an independent company that includes a film and television production arm, he has a deal with Netflix and a sprawling investment portfolio focused on new technology and media ventures. In recent days, Mr Chernin told a senior associate that he had not been approached for help in the strikes, but would find it hard to say no if asked.
A spokeswoman for Mr. Chernin declined to comment.
The studios that must now figure out how to appease actors and writers are vastly different in size and have differing priorities. They all say they want to resolve the strikes. But some are more willing than others to compromise and resume talks immediately. The volunteer camp includes WarnerBros. Discovery, while Disney, owner of Disney+ and Hulu, took a harder line, according to two people involved in the negotiations. Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney declined to comment.
Some people in Hollywood have turned to elected officials to help lead the way, but so far the direct involvement, if any, has been unclear. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass last week called the actors’ strike an urgent issue that needs to be addressed, and I will work to make it happen. A spokesperson did not respond to questions about what she was doing specifically.
Mr Newsom said in May he would intervene in the writers’ strike when called upon by both sides. He did not comment on the cast walkout and a spokesperson did not respond to questions.
With two unions on strike, it could be months before new contracts can be negotiated and ratified. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of the biggest studios, has decided to focus first on resolving disputes with SAG-AFTRA, as the actors’ union is called, according to the two people involved in the negotiations.
Cameras may not start rolling again until January, given how long it takes to get cast and crew together, with the holiday season a complication, WarnerBros executives said. Discovery and other companies told staffers this week.
SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America are striking in large part because, they say, Netflix-led entertainment companies have embraced unfair compensation formulas for streaming. It was the biggest sticking point at the bargaining table, far more so than union demands for a guardrail around artificial intelligence, according to three people briefed on the matter. (Companies have defended their proposed improvements to the contract as history.)
Under the now-expired contracts, streaming services pay residuals (a form of royalty) to actors and writers based on subscriber totals in the United States and Canada. The actors’ union, in particular, has made it clear that a new contract must revert to some version of the old method with streaming services using pay-per-view formulas based on the popularity of shows and movies, as traditional TV stations have done for decades, with Nielsen as the independent yardstick.
Streaming companies refuse to release granular audience data; secrecy is part of Big Tech culture. Independent measurement companies, including Nielsen, have tried to fill the void, but they have only provided vague information on what gets a lot of views and what doesn’t. No one except corporations knows if a streaming show like Stranger Things is watched by 100 million people worldwide or 50 million.
Netflix signaled on Wednesday that it considers the data it is disclosing sufficient. The company publishes weekly top 10 lists on its website; rankings are based on engagement, which Netflix defines as total hours watched divided by runtime.
We believe sharing this engagement data on a regular basis helps talent and the wider industry understand what success looks like on Netflix and we hope other streamers will become more transparent about their services’ engagement over time, Netflix said in its quarterly shareholder letter.
John Koblin contributed reporting from New York.
