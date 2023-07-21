Looking for someone to deliver a Hollywood ending

The 1954 Hollywood classic On the Waterfront ends with union longshoremen on a dock. They get fed up and sit idle, staring at a bloodied Marlon Brando. Suddenly, a bossy man in a fancy suit and a fancy hat arrives. We have to move this ship forward, he barks. It costs us money!

Over the past week, as TV and film actors went on strike for the first time in 43 years, joining already striking screenwriters on the picket lines, Hollywood started looking around for his version of that figure someone, anyone, to find a solution to the impasse and get America’s movie factories running again.

But the more the entertainment industry watched, the clearer it became that such a person might not exist anymore.

At the time, it was Lew Wasserman who entered the talks and pushed them forward, said Jason E. Squire, professor emeritus at the University of Southern Californias School of Cinematic Arts, referring to the superagent turned studio mogul. Today is different. Traditional studios and tech companies that have moved into Hollywood have different cultures and business models. There is no studio elder, respected on both sides, to help broker a deal.