Lavender weekend starts Friday | Peninsula Daily News





SEQUIM – Eighteen Sequim-area farms are open for tours during Lavender Weekend 2023 from today through Sunday. Additionally, the 2023 Sequim Lavender Festival in the Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Carrie Blake Park, 202 N. Blake Ave. Produced and managed by the member-producers of the Sequim Lavender Growers Association, the Sequim Lavender Festival in the Park will include a variety of activities and attractions. Tours can also be made of individual farms. Here is a list: • B&B Family Farm, 5883 Old Olympic Highway; open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until September 30. Free admission. Contact: 360-504-2585, https://www.bbfamilyfarm.com. • Fat Cat garden and gifts, 21 Fat Cat Lane; open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until October 31, closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. FREE ENTRANCE. Contact: fatcat [email protected]. • The flowering lavender of Lost Mountain, 1541, Taylor cutoff path; open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday through Labor Day. FREE ENTRANCE. Contact: 360-681-2782, lavender flowered.com. • Gnomelicious lavender farm, 258914 US Highway 101; open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through August 27. Free admission. Contact: [email protected]. • Graysmarsh Farm, 6187 Woodcock Road; open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through September. FREE ENTRANCE. Contact: 360-683-5563, https://graysmarsh.com. • In Bloom lavender farms, 1526 Marine Drive; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday until September 1; $10 admission for all three days Friday-Sunday with kids 12 and under free; free admission the rest of the year. Contact: 360-461-6464; https://inbloomlavenderfarms.com. • Lavender Sun Garden, 3832 Sequim-Dungeness Way; open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in July; open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 1. Admission $10 for three days from Friday to Sunday with children 12 and under free; free admission the rest of the year. Contact: 360-582-1185, https://www.jardindusoleil.com. • Kitty B’s lavender farm, 82 Cameron Acres Driveway; open every day from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. until Sunday. FREE ENTRANCE. Contact: 360-772-2062, http://www.kittyblavenderfarm.com. • Lavender Connection, 1141 Cays Road; open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday through Monday through Labor Day. FREE ENTRANCE. Contact: 360-681-6055, https://www.lavenderconnection.com. • Meli’s lavender, 62 W. Diane Drive; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through August and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. FREE ENTRANCE. Contact: 360-461-9958, https://melislavender.com. • Nelson’s Duckpond & Lavender Farm, 73 Humble Hill Road; open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. FREE ENTRANCE. Contact: 360-681-7727, https://nelsonsduckpond.com. • Old Barn Lavender Company, 9785 Old Olympic Hwy.; open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday until September 4; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday. FREE ENTRANCE. Contact: [email protected], https://www.oldbarnlavendercompany.com. • Olympic Bluffs cider house and lavender farm, 1025 Finn Hall Road, Port Angeles; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Labor Day; FREE ENTRANCE. Contact: [email protected], https://www.olympicbluffscidery.com. • Purple Haze Lavender Farm, 180 Lower Bell Alley; open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until September 30. $5 admission from Friday to Sunday for all three days. Free for children 10 and under. Free admission the rest of the year. Closed on Mondays. Contact: 360-809-9615, https://purplehazelavender.com. • Rain Shadow Lavender Farm, 1410 Kitchen-Dick Road; open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until July 29. Free admission. Contact: 360-558-1352, https://rainshadowlavenderfarm.com. • Lavender and flower farm Rancho La Morada, 1434 Marine Drive; open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Contact: 360-461-7679, https://www.facebook.com/Lavandamorada. • Farm of herbs and lavender of the sun, 274154 US Highway 101; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the summer; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the rest of the year. FREE ENTRANCE. Contact: 360-683-6453, https://www.sunshine lavender.com. • Victor Lavender Farm, 3743 Old Olympic Highway; open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until August 31; barn dancing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. FREE ENTRANCE; Contact: 360-681-7930, https://victorslavender.com. For more information, see the individual websites or https://www.visitsunnysequim.com/323/2023-Sequim-Lavender-Weekend.





