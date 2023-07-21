Chung Lim Death News: Korean singer and actor Chung Lim dies at 37 after battling colon cancer





Renowned Korean singer and actor, Chung Lim, also known as Han Chung Lim, has tragically passed away at the age of 37 after a long battle with colon cancer, according to media reports. Born in 1986, Chung Lim debuted in 2004 in the popular K-Drama “I’m Sorry, I Love You.” He then ventured into the music industry, making his debut as a singer in 2009 with his debut EP, STEP. As he continued to steal hearts with his acting talent, Chung Lim drew comparisons to beloved star Kim Tae Hee from the series “Stairway to Heaven” in his early days in the entertainment industry. His last appearance was in 2010 in “Smile, Mom”, where he made a guest appearance. Although the exact duration of his battle with colon cancer remains unknown, reports suggest he battled the disease for a long time before his unfortunate demise. Colon Cancer Colon cancer, also called colorectal cancer, is characterized by the development of small polyps inside the colon, which can gradually turn into cancerous cells. It ranks as the third most common cancer in the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported nearly 2 million cases of colon cancer in 2020 alone, causing nearly one million deaths per year. SymptomsEarly identification of symptoms plays a crucial role in the success of colon cancer treatment. Common signs include persistent changes in bowel habits, alterations in stool consistency, rectal bleeding, abdominal discomfort, cramping, gas, pain, frequent urge to empty the stomach, weakness, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss.International Agency for Research on Cancer The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the cancer research arm of the WHO, has named Asia the region most affected by colorectal cancer, responsible for more than half of all cases and deaths related to this type of cancer. Therefore, March has been designated Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness of the disease. IARC projections indicate a staggering 56% increase in the global burden of colorectal cancer by 2040, or more than 3 million new cases per year, with an estimated 1.6 million deaths worldwide. Unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as alcohol consumption, smoking, human papillomavirus infection, and obesity, increase the risk of developing this cancer. Conversely, intentional weight loss, physical activity, and a diet rich in fish, fruits, and vegetables can help reduce the risk. Chung Lim’s untimely passing is a somber reminder of the devastating impact of colon cancer and the importance of awareness and early detection to fight this deadly disease. His legacy as a talented singer and actor will be cherished by fans around the world, as the entertainment industry mourns the loss of one of its brightest stars.

