Bethenny Frankel asks reality TV to stop filming during actors’ strike – The Hollywood Reporter





Ancient The Real Housewives of New York Star Bethenny Frankel wonders why reality TV hasn’t unionized just a week after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA double strike began, and as the networks turned to reality TV to support their fall schedules. “Hollywood is on strike, artists are fighting for residue and no one will promote anything. Why isn’t reality TV on strike? asked Frankel, who starred in eight seasons of the Bravo reality franchise before coming out in 2019. “During the last writers’ strike, we were providing all the entertainment, and that’s really when the reality TV gold rush started.” In a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday (below), the Big bang with Bethenny The producer revealed she was only paid $7,250 for her “first season of reality TV”, before calling on reality stars to stop filming “until their free content is [taken] low.” Frankel says networks and streamers shouldn’t be able to continue enjoying stars without acknowledging the cultural and financial impact of reality shows like The hills, Vanderpump Rules, jerseyshore, The single person And The single persone. “I never made a single residue,” she says. “So either I’m missing something or we’re getting screwed too.” She focused particularly on the issue of residuals, pointing out that stars like Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari “don’t make a damn dollar” from their stints on their hit MTV series which, according to Frankel, “got ratings that network TV didn’t get” and is “still watched today.” (Reality series are largely not covered by SAG-AFTRA or other union contracts, although individual stars may be part of the actors’ union.) “We were always the losers,” she said, adding more in the video’s caption. “Unscripted talent, aka ‘reality stars,’ should have a union or just be treated fairly and valued.” A source pushed back on Frankel’s claims, saying reality TV pay is coming in a “different way. Actors use the platform to grow businesses and brands, and Bethenny did just that. She’s still getting a lot out of a show she hasn’t been on for years by launching a podcast dedicated to Housewives.” In her message, the former RHONY star, who created several shows of his time on the series and launched it Rewives revisiting the podcast in late 2022, challenged the idea that reality stars only benefit from exposure. “The mentality that we were nothing and that these streamers and networks gave us platforms and we can build on that is also dumb,” she wrote. “From @snooki to @laurenconrad to @kaitlynbristowe to myself, reality TV has generated millions of dollars and entertained people WORLDWIDE and my name, likeness and content have been used for years for free on episodes where I’ve been paid peanuts for my work.” Frankel describes this type of relationship — in which the stars don’t receive the kind of broadcast and streaming residuals that SAG-AFTRA actors receive — as exploitation. “Just because talent signs its life,” she said, “doesn’t mean exploitation is okay.”

