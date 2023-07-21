Alia Bhatt Investment: Bollywood features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif among celebrity investors betting big on startups

Rest assured, startups. Just as private equity and venture capital investment in major Indian startups hit their lowest level in four years, another group of investors is doubling down on its investments in emerging startups and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands like never before from celebrities in Bollywood and sports.

On Thursday, sustainable baby care brand SuperBottoms announced Alia Bhatt as its investor. Earlier this month, Parineeti Chopra acquired a minority stake in personal care brand Clensta, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly took a stake in food delivery start-up JustMyRoots and Suniel Shetty invested in do-it-yourself healthcare company The Biohacker.

Executives expect the trend to continue. It’s a win-win proposition, they said, with these mostly consumer-facing startups getting a face to promote their brands in addition to money, and celebrities getting a low-risk, high-potential investment opportunity.

At a time when traditional established funds may not be investing as frequently, what works for actors or sports celebrities as individual investors is that these new ventures are small scale, low risk and don’t require large funds. As a result, we’re seeing a lot of mid-size endorsements become owners, said Manish Porwal, managing director of talent management and marketing firm Alchemist, which works with LOral and Reliance Group.

This trend will intensify, said Kannan Sitaram, partner and co-founder of venture capital fund Fireside Ventures. For celebrities, these investments are strategic deals that pay many multiples over the long term.

Fireside Ventures has invested in various D2C brands such as Traya, Slurrp Farm, The Sleep Company and Pilgrim. While overall investment in startups has declined, we continue to see a lot of traction in the D2C space, Sitaram said.

Other such deals in the last quarter include Sanjay Dutt investing in startup alcobev Cartel & Bros, health food maker D2C WickedGud raising Rs 2.25 crore from Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif investing in health and wellness platform Hyugalife, Suniel Shetty taking a stake in edtech company Klassroom Edutech and Good Glamm Group. creation of a joint venture with Akshay Kumar sell men’s personal care and wellness products.

For mid-size startups and D2C brands, it works really well as they get star power for their new emerging brands, and the deals don’t always just involve finances as they include endorsements, said Vinita Bangard, founder of talent management firm Krossover Entertainment.

She said presence on digital and social platforms like Instagram and Twitter are key benefits that celebrities bring to emerging brands, which would otherwise require long-term investment and scale.

This comes at a time when startup funding has slowed and some larger startups are facing governance issues.

India’s startup ecosystem recorded the lowest funding in the past four years from January to June 2023, at $3.8 billion across 298 deals, a 36% drop from July-December 2022 which saw cumulative funding of $5.9 billion, PwC said in a report earlier this month.

The accounting giant attributed the decline to increased due diligence by large, established investors before investing both in terms of details and typical financial and legal coverage, in areas such as technology, human resources and business processes.

Almost all celebrity investment deals are structured so that the celebrities also endorse the brands, and therefore brands don’t need to hire outside names to reduce crowding in the categories in which they compete.

Chopra announced his first strategic investment on his Instagram page, saying: I’m (finally) going to do something I’ve wanted to do for four years but needed the right team to do it.

Porwal of Alchemist said: For celebrities, it’s also about creating cover models for their personal career growth in a time when movies have much shorter lifespans and there’s an influx of social media and micro-influencers who tap into brands often at a tenth of a fee.

While Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli have backed several early-stage and growth-stage startups and D2C brands for quite some time now, the trend has reached a new high with beauty and fashion, edtech, food and fitness being the sectors with the biggest investments.