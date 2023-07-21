Entertainment
Alia Bhatt Investment: Bollywood features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif among celebrity investors betting big on startups
On Thursday, sustainable baby care brand SuperBottoms announced Alia Bhatt as its investor. Earlier this month, Parineeti Chopra acquired a minority stake in personal care brand Clensta, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly took a stake in food delivery start-up JustMyRoots and Suniel Shetty invested in do-it-yourself healthcare company The Biohacker.
Executives expect the trend to continue. It’s a win-win proposition, they said, with these mostly consumer-facing startups getting a face to promote their brands in addition to money, and celebrities getting a low-risk, high-potential investment opportunity.
At a time when traditional established funds may not be investing as frequently, what works for actors or sports celebrities as individual investors is that these new ventures are small scale, low risk and don’t require large funds. As a result, we’re seeing a lot of mid-size endorsements become owners, said Manish Porwal, managing director of talent management and marketing firm Alchemist, which works with LOral and Reliance Group.
This trend will intensify, said Kannan Sitaram, partner and co-founder of venture capital fund Fireside Ventures. For celebrities, these investments are strategic deals that pay many multiples over the long term.
Discover the stories that interest you
Fireside Ventures has invested in various D2C brands such as Traya, Slurrp Farm, The Sleep Company and Pilgrim. While overall investment in startups has declined, we continue to see a lot of traction in the D2C space, Sitaram said.
Read also | Kim Kardashian’s Skims Are Now Worth $4 Billion
Other such deals in the last quarter include Sanjay Dutt investing in startup alcobev Cartel & Bros, health food maker D2C WickedGud raising Rs 2.25 crore from Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif investing in health and wellness platform Hyugalife, Suniel Shetty taking a stake in edtech company Klassroom Edutech and Good Glamm Group. creation of a joint venture with Akshay Kumar sell men’s personal care and wellness products.
For mid-size startups and D2C brands, it works really well as they get star power for their new emerging brands, and the deals don’t always just involve finances as they include endorsements, said Vinita Bangard, founder of talent management firm Krossover Entertainment.
She said presence on digital and social platforms like Instagram and Twitter are key benefits that celebrities bring to emerging brands, which would otherwise require long-term investment and scale.
This comes at a time when startup funding has slowed and some larger startups are facing governance issues.
India’s startup ecosystem recorded the lowest funding in the past four years from January to June 2023, at $3.8 billion across 298 deals, a 36% drop from July-December 2022 which saw cumulative funding of $5.9 billion, PwC said in a report earlier this month.
The accounting giant attributed the decline to increased due diligence by large, established investors before investing both in terms of details and typical financial and legal coverage, in areas such as technology, human resources and business processes.
Almost all celebrity investment deals are structured so that the celebrities also endorse the brands, and therefore brands don’t need to hire outside names to reduce crowding in the categories in which they compete.
Chopra announced his first strategic investment on his Instagram page, saying: I’m (finally) going to do something I’ve wanted to do for four years but needed the right team to do it.
Porwal of Alchemist said: For celebrities, it’s also about creating cover models for their personal career growth in a time when movies have much shorter lifespans and there’s an influx of social media and micro-influencers who tap into brands often at a tenth of a fee.
While Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli have backed several early-stage and growth-stage startups and D2C brands for quite some time now, the trend has reached a new high with beauty and fashion, edtech, food and fitness being the sectors with the biggest investments.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/celebrity-investors-betting-big-on-consumer-startups/articleshow/101995129.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alia Bhatt Investment: Bollywood features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif among celebrity investors betting big on startups
- Find out how sick your patient really is with Factory Entertainment’s recently announced “Star Trek” medical tricorder replica — Daily Star Trek News
- Virat Kohli jumps Jacques Kallis to become 5th leading run-getter in international cricket
- Versace announces Stray Kids’ Hyunjin as its latest global ambassador
- Ex-Trump staffer: Trump team has ‘reasons for concern’ about January 6 investigation
- President Joko Widodo visits Kepahiang Hospital and immediately provides equipment assistance for cataract surgery
- Bethenny Frankel asks reality TV to stop filming during actors’ strike – The Hollywood Reporter
- Chung Lim Death News: Korean singer and actor Chung Lim dies at 37 after battling colon cancer
- Women’s World Cup previewExBulletin
- 8 sensational summer fragrances for men
- July: The relationship between teaching and research in higher education | News and features
- Jaipur earthquake: Three consecutive earthquakes hit Jaipur today in 30 minutes | Jaipur news