Luxury IMAX cinema with dinner opens in Inglewood’s Hollywood Park, among the first in the world





The first movie theater to come to Inglewood in more than 30 years will open on Friday, offering state-of-the-art dining options, luxury seating and IMAX viewing. Cinpolis Inglewood IMAX luxury cinemas is the first company to open in Hollywood Park, a large shopping, entertainment and mixed-use district opening near SoFi Stadium. The new luxury cinema has 12 screens and 1,236 seats in a 55,137 square foot facility. The company says the Inglewood site will offer one of the world’s first IMAX dining experiences. Movie buffs can watch the latest films on fully reclining leather seats while enjoying a meal from a chef-led menu featuring homemade sauces, fresh ingredients, and gluten-free and vegan options. The menu includes homemade pizzas, savory tacos, sandwiches, gourmet burgers and customizable bowls and more, the company said. Spectators can order their food by pressing a button from their seat. Cinpolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood IMAX is the first cinema to come to Inglewood in over 30 years, and will open in Hollywood Park on July 21, 2023. (Cinpolis) A full-service bar offers cocktails, imported and craft beers, and wines. An indoor and outdoor bar will be on site for guests heading to nearby SoFi Stadium or YouTube Theater. Daily Discounts are available on food, drink, and tickets, including happy hour, half-price tickets every Tuesday, $6 Bloody Marys and mimosas on Sundays, and more. The IMAX screen will feature IMAX with Laser, a 4K laser projection system that features a new optical engine, custom-designed lenses and a suite of exclusive technologies that deliver brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast and the widest color gamut exclusively for IMAX screens. The company claims the system is IMAX’s most advanced theatrical experience to date. Cinpolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood IMAX is the first cinema to come to Inglewood in over 30 years, and will open in Hollywood Park on July 21, 2023. (Cinpolis) We couldn’t ask for a better partner to open the Hollywood Parks shopping district than Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, one of the world’s leading movie theater operators, said Jason Gannon, General Manager of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. From the beginning, our local community identified the movie theater as an important component of the Hollywood Park project and with the opening of Cinepolis, it will be the first movie theater in Inglewood in nearly 30 years. We look forward to welcoming Inglewood and greater Los Angeles to enjoy the incredible entertainment experience of Cinepolis and share Stan Kroenkes’ vision of transforming Hollywood Park into a year-round destination for the community. Cinpolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood IMAX is located at 1233 District Drive, Suite 100. The theater will screen films seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $9 to $19 depending on the day of the week and the time of the show.



