Ron Onesti: movie stars turned musicians

I am not ashamed to say sometimes that I am dazzled. Many of my showbiz peers are keen to say that the stars they hire for their scenes “put their pants on one leg at a time, just like me…it’s okay”. To that I say “That IS a big deal!”

When one of these Hollywood superstars goes from in front of the camera to in front of a live audience, things happen. Cool things happen, all the more reason to be excited…and impressed.

Not too long ago, we had the star of the hit TV series “24” and many films including “Stand by Me”, “Flatliners” and “A Few Good Men”, Kiefer Sutherland.

When Sutherland isn’t touring for TV and film, he performs original country/American tunes, sings the songs, and plays his six-string acoustic guitar with his band.

It was the first time I had met the star and I found him quite charismatic. He has a soft-spoken demeanor, much like his actor and legendary father, Donald Sutherland.

Generous of his time and stories, Kiefer so relished the opportunity to perform at the “iconic” Arcada theater. He shared story after story and answered my question, “Why do that?”

“When I’m filming, I’m given a script and I become the character. When I make music, I can share deep thoughts and feelings with real people, like me and not someone I’m supposed to be. One of my songs is about losing my mother. While I was singing the song, I noticed a girl whose eyes said it all. She went through the same thing. We made eye contact and we both knew how the other was feeling. It’s real,” said he declared.

As we talked, I continued to stare at the face I knew from the big and small screens. It was still surreal to me. I’m talking to Lieutenant Jonathan Kendrick (“A Few Good Men”) and Jack Bauer (“24”)!

Last Halloween, we opened our new property, the Des Plaines Theater, with Kevin Costner. Talk about a Hollywood legend! We’ve spent almost four years rebuilding this theater to its original 1925 splendor. So who else should reopen this palace than the one who made “If you build it, they’ll come” famous?

He’s another you look up to in awe when you’re with him. He’s been so much a part of cinematic pop culture that you really feel like you know him when you’re around him. He’s another who likes to do his “side gig” of playing music in front of an enthusiastic and supportive audience.

Costner’s group Modern West also does American/country originals, many of which were written while he was waiting for his call on a movie set. But man, I gotta tell you, as a baseball movie fan, he’s the “holy grail” of baseball movies. I was starstruck! “JFK”, “The Untouchables”, “Field of Dreams”, “Bull Durham”, “Yellowstone”… so many reasons to love this guy!

He was extremely warm and in love with the character of our vintage theaters, as he also played The Arcada a few years ago. He really has an appreciation for classic places. So much so that he autographed a poster that read, “Ron, you built it, and they came… Congratulations! Kevin Costner.” He was so cool!

I mentioned the movie “Stand by Me” earlier. Do you remember Corey Feldman, one of the young stars of this movie? He performed at the Arcada with his band The Angels. This show was more of an oddity than a musical performance. It was a Victoria’s Secret advertisement coming to life, complete with white feathered wings over its all-female band. But still, seeing someone you practically grew up with in the movies being on stage with a guitar was always cool. I’m still scratching my head about that one, though. He was a good guy, but definitely a bit “eccentric”, to say the least. In any case, we got away with it!

Billy Bob Thornton, the actor and ex-husband of famous actress Angelina Jolie, also has a band. It’s called the Boxmasters. His stuff is pretty intense, but it’s really good. The ‘Slingblade’, ‘Armageddon’ and ‘Fargo’ actor delivers a blues/rock experience reminiscent of those Southern bands you’d see in smoky little clubs off the Mississippi. We’ve had him before, and the music is fabulous, but it’s a little intimidating when he looks at me. I felt like I was in one of his thrillers!

And what can I say about one of my favorites, Kevin Bacon? My six degrees of separation turned into one while he was playing The Arcada with his brother, Michael. The ‘Footloose’ star has so many acting credits, they’re just too many to mention, except for the aforementioned ‘A Few Good Men’ with Kiefer and the legendary Jack Nicolson. But he showed up in worn jeans and a white T-shirt, humble and friendly.

Bacon has been playing music with his brother for a long time, and his music and personal stories have kept fans engaged and on the edge of their seats, that is, until he performed the movie’s title track “Footloose.” It’s become an 80s dance party!

All in all, these guys have all been great. Seeing them through another pair of eyes is interesting to say the least. But hearing them connect with their audience through personal stories, both spoken and sung, is truly a special experience.

I now have a list of other actors/singers/songwriters I would like to hear from. Keanu Reeves, Johnny Depp, Russell Crowe, Bruce Willis and Minnie Driver are on this list. I’m sure I’ll have them all! I just hope I do before they all move to the Hollywood Home for the Aged!

