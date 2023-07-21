Regulatory gap between CFTC and SEC being ‘exploited’, says actor Ben McKenzie

Actor Ben McKenzie, who has a background in economics, is not a fan of cryptocurrencies, detailing his criticisms in his new book ‘Easy Money’. “Crypto, by design, enables a lot of illegal activity, especially the wash trade,” McKenzie asserts. Mckenzie explains how a regulatory gap between the CFTC and the SEC has helped the crypto industry grow, arguing that the industry has exploited the division of how commodities and securities are classified and has “played agencies off against each other.”

ALEXANDER CHANNEL: The crypto community is optimistic after the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it will review several spot bitcoin ETF applications. These funds would give investors indirect exposure to bitcoin. It is unclear if the applications are ultimately approved. Crypto industry players think the endorsements would be a boon. But our next guest was a vocal critic of cryptocurrency.

Joining us now is actor Ben McKenzie. You may have also seen him in roles on TV shows like “The OC” and “Gotham.” And now he’s the author of the new book, “Easy Money.” Well, thank you very much for joining us here. You are a crypto bear, to put it lightly. you call crypto a scam. You say it works a bit like a Ponzi scheme. But there are plenty of crypto bulls who say blockchain is here to stay. So why do you have such a critical eye?

BEN MCKENZIE: Of course. Mainly facts. Blockchain is over 30 years old. It’s not a new technology. A blockchain is a distributed ledger, a way to store information. So I have nothing against a great book. So really, not mad at the registers. It’s how they’re used to, well, sell people unregulated and licensed investments, which is what I really think cryptocurrencies are, because I have a degree in economics. I know… well, most people really know that one of the things money is supposed to do is it’s supposed to… you’re supposed to be able to buy and sell things with it. You can’t do that with crypto.

It’s real – and people don’t use it like money, of course. They use it as a form of investment. So they put real money into it, hoping to make real money out of it without working themselves. Obviously, we have securities laws in this country for a reason. Federal securities laws were created in the 1930s because in the 1920s we didn’t have them. And the Roaring Twenties were really, really fun until 1929 and the crash that led to the Great Depression.

And the powers that come true, they really needed laws. Otherwise, people would lose their money. And our securities laws are based primarily on disclosure. Basically, when you invest your money, you need to know who you are giving your money to and what they are doing with that money. Well, crypto, almost by design, doesn’t have that. The blockchain pseudonym obscures who owns what cryptocurrency or how much they own and who owns it. And it enables a lot of potential illegal activities, especially washtrading, which is a huge part of the cryptocurrency market.

So the regulators really need to understand, in my opinion, sort of, you know, what’s really going on here, how much of it is real, and how much of it has been artificially inflated. And then maybe we can figure out what the future is for these, in quotes, “mottoes.”

SEAN SMITH: Yeah Ben. We’ve been hearing congressional lawmakers talk about regulation, the need for regulation in this space for some time. We had SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, he was with Yahoo Finance earlier this week, talking about the crackdown he wants to see on crypto. I’m curious from your point of view, from a regulatory point of view, what do you think needs to be done? Obviously, there are a lot of areas that need to be addressed. And you’re right to point to some of the massive issues within the cryptosystem. But I guess, what are the biggest issues that you think should be solved first?

BEN MCKENZIE: We must strictly enforce our securities laws. But as I point out in the book, I do an entire chapter on how we got here from a regulatory standpoint. And so for morons in finance, morons in economics, morons in public policy, you know, this might be your favorite chapter.

But it’s really fascinating. We are the only country in the world that separates our securities regulation from that of commodities as we do. We have two agencies, the CFTC and the SEC, competing for jurisdiction. And there is a gray area between how we classify stocks and commodities.

And bitcoin became a commodity because futures contracts were traded on bitcoin. And under the CEA, the Commodity Exchange Act of 1936, because futures contracts are traded, you can classify Bitcoin as a commodity, because it was not classified as a security. And yet, the other 20,000 cryptocurrencies that currently exist today look like securities to me and to many regulators and many people who know more about this subject than I do. And yet they hadn’t really been categorized in a way that I don’t think set a precedent that would apply to everyone.

We therefore deal with this type of specific case. And we can talk about ripple if you want. But, you know, look, law enforcement is messy. And crypto has exploited this divide in how we classify securities and commodities and kind of pitted agencies against each other, in my opinion. The crypto industry would really like the CFTC to regulate them. The CFTC is a small agency. It was about a quarter of the budget. I think it’s really important to understand the basic things about how we got here.

SEAN SMITH: And I’m curious, Ben, to get your perspective here as a celebrity as well. We’ve seen other celebrities really promoting a pump and dump encryption system. They were fined by the SEC. What kind of warning does that set off when it comes to how celebrities associate themselves with certain…what they promote on their social media? And how does that impact what you do and the partnerships you form?

BEN MCKENZIE: Well, I mean, celebrities were… look, celebrities have always been selling products since there’s been celebrities. The difference is that it’s not… you know, it’s not car insurance, it’s not soap. These are financial products. And you’re supposed to be a licensed financial adviser, you’re not supposed to give financial advice unless you’re one. But that’s actually what these celebrities were doing.

And the reason they shouldn’t have done it in that sense is that we really want…if you’re making an investment, you really want people to know what they’re talking about. But of course, celebrities are pretty good at talking to the general public. And so… and they’re pretty rich. And so it’s very easy for– or a lot of them are quite rich, certainly some of them a lot more than me. It’s very easy for us to make that cognitive leap between, oh, it’s a famous person who’s very rich, and they’re encouraging me, saying I should buy this or that crypto or bet on this exchange, bet on this exchange. It’s very easy for us to go, oh, they must know what they’re talking about, because they’re so famous. But that’s not… that’s not necessarily true.

I don’t know these people personally. I mean, maybe, I guess I probably ran into a few of them on the way. But this is not a personal situation. It’s just me saying that’s how it works, that’s what I investigated for two years and stopped doing it. And you’ll notice, all of a sudden, ads featuring celebrities in cryptocurrency companies, they’ve all but disappeared from your TV, not as much this year as they were last year.

SEAN SMITH: And Ben, I want to move on to the double strike that’s going on in Hollywood right now. You’re actually part of all three guilds – the directors, the screenwriters, and the actors’ unions. Why do you think the studios were able to sign a contract with the directors more easily than the writers and actors? And those who are here, are they similar in all three? What are the biggest differences?

BEN MCKENZIE: I think there are substantive differences, you know. I mean, they’re different professions, right? Some similarities, and they have to work together. But directors have different problems than writers, different problems than actors. I’m here as an author. But when it comes to my union, my unions, I support them. I support my fellow writers. I support my fellow actors and performers. And we’re just looking for a square chord.

It’s really unfortunate, really sad, that we’re here in this place, where it seems like we’re so far removed from those studios that made so much money. But, you know, as soon as we get a fair deal, believe me, I can’t wait to get back to work. I want to talk about cryptocurrency and more, which would be really cool.