How Hollywood Creators and Maids Face the Same Obstacles

Words that define Hollywood on his ear earlier this month were not from a script. Instead, they came from unidentified studio executives, who clearly laid out their plan to deal with the more than 11,000 striking Writers Guild of America members.

The endgame is to let things drag on until union members start losing their apartments and homes, an executive told the Deadline news site. Added another, it was agreed for months, even before the release of the WGA. A third industry source called the tactic cruel but necessary evil.



The Alliance of Film and Television Producers pushed back the reportclaiming that the people quoted in the article do not speak for the AMPTP or the member companies, who are committed to reaching a deal and getting our industry back to work.

But even in the absence of planned negotiations, it is possible that these sources are speak for someone: the corporate giants who now control so many studios. And business owners are now so large and spread across so many industries that they can quite afford to wait out a strike.

In this respect, the labor negotiations of Hollywood writers and actors have something in common with those of workers in less prestigious industries. Elsewhere in Los Angeles, hotel workers are striking for better wages and working conditions, and industrial action is taking place across the country in industries that have nothing to do with Hollywood’s dream factory.



Tech companies have pockets deep enough to weather many, many labor storms, and they have the ability to outsource much of their entertainment content needs offshore.



The mini-universe of film and television is just a shinier version of the reality faced by just about every worker today. Decades of deregulated takeover and consolidation in major American industries have dealt a heavy blow to the workforce. Unions are often in a position to bargain not with their direct employer, but rather with one side of a much, much larger conglomerate with nearly unlimited resources and a constant eye on stock prices.

These companies, often multinationals, can handle almost any work situation. They may not always want to, but they can. This tips the balance of power, creates a new layer of anxiety for those with livelihoods at stake, and potentially makes negotiation brutally difficult.

Hollywood is not immune. Already mostly corporate-owned, the industry over the past decade has seen Disney gobble up 21st Century Fox, while telecommunications giant Comcast has taken over film studio Universal as part of its purchase of NBCUniversal. These are massive corporations. The Walt Disney Company made $82.7 billion in turnover last year, an increase of 23% compared to the previous year; Comcast led $121 billion on its many platforms.

Additionally, tech companies like Amazon, Apple, and Netflix have rewritten the way consumers receive and pay for their entertainment and in the case of Amazon and Apple, being in the TV and movie business is nothing more than high-level diversification. These companies have pockets deep enough to weather many, many labor storms, and they have the ability to outsource much of their entertainment content needs overseas, either buying directly from foreign countries or producing shows and series there, away from picket lines and shuttered studios.

WGA members were joined on strike last week by SAG-AFTRA, the union representing 160,000 actors. But early reports and industry sources suggest premium streaming services think they have enough content stored away for months and months before users start to feel they’re running out of entertainment choices, even until next season.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who was previously a labor and employment lawyer for several Hollywood studios, writing recently that for these conglomerates entertainment/content production might be a slice of their overall business. If some banks are too big to fail, those companies might be too big to strike successfully.

This notion, as scary as it sounds, is just a theory. But the tactic employed by studios to crush strikers by doing essentially nothing for months is the kind of hard game companies and industries have been using for years, in disparate settings across the country.



They have thousands of workers ready to replace us if we go on strike. You can check out some of the job postings and see that. So we need to have maximum flexibility.

~ Kurt Petersen, Co-Chair of UNITE HERE



It’s interesting to consider the contrast between two of the most publicized labor actions currently taking place in Los Angeles: artists and creators in one fight, most of the many hotel and hospitality workers in another. WGA and SAG-AFTRA voted overwhelmingly to leave the job altogether. For UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents more than 15,000 hospitality workers in Southern California, a different strategy emerged.

Rather than leaving the more than 60 hotels involved in the negotiations en masse, UNITE HERE has carried out more targeted strikes. The first, lasting three days, included some of downtown Los Angeles’ most prominent hotel properties and attracted national media coverage; the second was concentrated in several hotels near Los Angeles International Airport. (Disclosure: UNITE HERE is a financial backer of Capital & Main.)

In both cases, union members from across the region, including the WGA and others, showed up at the picket line. But after a few days, hotel workers resumed their work, leaving hotels to guess what comes next and where.

I think they’re totally different industries,” UNITE HERE co-chairman Kurt Petersen said this week of Hollywood and hospitality workers. In our world, we just think we’re more effective by having the ability to strike at any time.

There is another factor, however. Many of the hotels involved in the negotiations are either owned by their giant parent companies Marriott, Sheraton, Hilton, Hyatt, or by equally massive private equity firms or real estate investment trusts. Their resources are vast, as is their ability to resist any action at work they see coming.

They have thousands of workers on standby to replace us if we go on strike, Petersen said. You can check out some of the job postings and see that. So we need to have maximum flexibility.

It may seem like a world away from Hollywood, whose writers and actors feel irreplaceable. But what connects these labor movements, in some ways, is the sheer size of their opponents. It’s not a new story, but in a country whose corporate wealth is increasingly concentrated in a few monoliths, it’s a story workers will face again and again in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 Capital & Main