Richard E Grant’s mother dies aged 93, as actor opens up about their “complicated…

Famous actor Richard E Grant has spoken of the “complicated relationship” he had with his mother when she died, aged 93.



Actor Richard E Grant has revealed his mother has died aged 93.

The Oscar nominee shared the death of his mother Leonne Esterhuysen on Twitter and reflected on their relationship.

Richard E Grant posted a video of himself talking to the camera, where he explained his feelings about his mum’s death, and captioned the message: “Complicated gratitude to my mum, who died this morning aged 93, for giving me the gift of life.

“During a break from filming this morning I saw that I had eight missed calls from Africa and immediately knew why, which turned out to be that my 93-year-old mother passed away this morning,” Grant said.

“We had an incredibly complicated relationship and he was someone who was, for me anyway, emotionally withdrawn and withheld his endorsement or approval of anything.

“So nothing was ever good enough, but what turned out to be a great driver of ambition and determination to try and prove you’re the best you can be.

“And yet, ironically, everything she asked for, she got. Applause and approval from everyone around her, including me.

“I went to stay with her for a couple of weeks, six weeks after my wife died, with the Covid restrictions lifted, and she sent me a very terse email at the end of the trip saying, ‘I regret to say your visit was an absolute disaster, we only have two things in common, books and classical music’.”

“So while she was very physically insensitive, I went to the opposite extreme and was a very tactile and loving father and husband, I guess in response to that.

Richard E Grant (centre) pictured with his daughter Olivia (left) and his late mother Leonne (right).



“Do I feel sadness that she died? I feel resignation more than anything. But above all gratitude for giving me life.”

Last year Richard E Grant appeared on Desert Island Discs and revealed more about his difficult childhood with his mother.

“I inadvertently saw my mom fucking my dad’s best friend in the front seat of a car late one night.

“We were coming back from a cricket match and I had obviously fallen asleep in the back seat and then woke up to the rhythm of the car moving, which you can well imagine!

“I tried God and got no response. Obviously I couldn’t tell my dad, mum or friends, so to try to figure out what happened I started keeping a diary.

“And it continues to be something I did every day to make sense of the world I live in.”

Discussing his father’s alcoholism in 2007, Grant revealed that his father once tried to shoot him.

He told the Daily mail“There was a lot of pressure on me. I ended up parenting my parents, so I was forced to grow up before my time.”

The night his father tried to shoot him, Grant recalled, “The bullet whizzed past my head. Luckily he then passed out. He didn’t remember the next day.”

His father Henrik died of cancer in 1981 and Richard and his mother Leonne were estranged for many years before reconciling in the years before his death.