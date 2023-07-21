‘Barbie’ sparks conversations about China’s power in Hollywood





WASHINGTON One of the summer’s blockbuster movies, Barbie, arrives in theaters Friday amid controversy. What do you want to know The film includes the so-called nine-dash line in a cartoon-like map of Southeast Asia

China uses the line to assert sovereignty over the South China Sea, a claim rejected by an international court

The issue is so sensitive that Vietnam banned the film

Warner Bros. Film Group said the card was not intended to make any statement A scene from the film has longtime critics from the People’s Republic of China accusing the filmmakers and Hollywood of bowing to pressure from the communist country. I don’t know if it was just an oversight or an accident or if it was intentional, Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Chairman of the House Select Committee on China. Now I suspect it’s the latter, simply because I’ve seen so many examples of censorship and self-censorship by Hollywood. Gallagher said Barbie crossed the line by including the so-called nine-dash line in a cartoon-like map of Southeast Asia. China uses the line to assert sovereignty over the South China Sea, a claim rejected by an international court. The issue is so sensitive that Vietnam banned the film. Warner Bros. Film Group said the card was not intended to make any statement. But Ann Lau, a Los Angeles-based free speech activist, said she doesn’t accept that explanation. Even though they actually put eight dashes in the nine-dash line, I’m sure they knew that, Lau said. And they just wanted to please China. Lau and her family fled the Great Chinese Famine for Hong Kong in 1962. Within three months, the Hong Kong government finally started sending people back to China, Lau said. The international community said that if they sent these Chinese back to China, these people would suffer repression. She was among 15,000 Chinese refugees able to settle in the United States under President John F. Kennedy’s parole program in Hong Kong. Because of that, I felt it’s so important that we have the right to talk about the facts or what’s happening in the world,” Lau said. She is now president of the Guild of Visual Artists, speaking out against the Chinese government and its economic influence on US and global media. The problem with Hollywood pandering to China is that it actually helps China promote so-called soft power or soft propaganda so that the general American public accepts this idea that China is like any other country, Lau said. Gallagher, Lau and other critics have said Hollywood routinely censors itself to maintain access to China’s massive $4.6 billion film market. Gallagher has already announced changes to 2012’s Red Dawn remake and last year’s blockbuster Top Gun Maverick. The first changed the nationality of the films’ antagonists from Chinese to North Korean. The latter digitally removed the Taiwanese flag from a character jacket before adding it back upon its theatrical release. Gallagher said he’s ready to continue that conversation on Capitol Hill. I would love to have this conversation, he said. And moreover, if [Warner Bros.], in this case, wants to explain that it was just an innocent mistake, well, so I offer them a platform to come before our committee. We can do an in camera session if they want. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. declined to respond to Gallaghers’ invitation and comments.

