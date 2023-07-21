Music Review: ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Offers A Dream Home Of Kenergy And Ballads





By JIM POLLOCK Barbie: Various Artists Scrapbook (Atlantic/Warner/Mattel) THE Barbie industrial complex exploded, blanketing the planet in shimmering pink fallout. For the blockbuster soundtrack, Barbie: The Scrapbook, director Greta Gerwig and music producer Mark Ronson have assembled a tremendous ensemble of artists at the top of their games and come away with a raucous, joyous and, at times, touching compilation. The soundtrack works because the contributors have understood the duty. Together they deliver a dream house of songs that are each at least a little better than they should be. The tracks succeed both as cinematic elements and as stand-alone songs. The result is a bookend worthy and dancing of the classic Saturday night fever soundtrack from a generation before. Director Greta Gerwig has now delivered small, medium, large and stratospheric films with excellent soundtracks. His commitment to original rock songs and contemporary classics, with this latest attempt, a whole host of disco, hip-hop, K-pop and half a dozen other genres merge into an impressive whole of consistency. Lizzo kicks off the dance party with the soundtrack opener, Pink, a bouncy confection that might be the album’s most conventional movie song. The artist sells it with its characteristic smiling effervescence. two cockroaches Dance the Night” throws his megahit Levitate into the mixer with strings reminiscent Golden Age Bee Gees and comes out with a modern disco classic. Ronsons’ production is razor sharp, and Lipa walks right in with a laid-back assurance that deftly set the film’s tone in early trailers. Brand architects at Mattel had to endure a few sleepless nights after tapping Nicki Minaj and ice spices for the next track, a reimagining of Aquas Barbie Girl. The song is (overtly) a little profane and (sneakily) a little raunchy, but the collaborators take it over with humor and a sense of fun. Ken actor Ryan Gosling launches into Im Just Ken with a hilarious, earnest performance that somehow spans the arena rock of Journey and the Broadway decadence of Andrew Lloyd Webber. On What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish delivers a soft piano and surprisingly touching, uh, Barb-ballad. As hopelessly devoted to you in Fat, Eilish and brother/producer Finneas get the moment of existential crisis just by going simple and raw. Eilish never sounded better. The album ends with a surprise cover of the Indigo Girls fan favorite Closer to Fine. Brandi Carlile and his wife, Catherine, respect the source material, offering a lighter, more open interpretation that complements the original. There’s a lot more great music in the 18 tracks. Sam Smith goes techno-glam on Man I Am. Charlie XCX offers a road staple with the propulsive Speed ​​Drive. Tame the impala deliver a trippy dreampop interlude with Journey to the Real World. Dominic Fike heats it all up with the infused Malibu sun on Hey Blondie. It would be a stretch to frame a project with this scope and budget as an underdog, but Ronson and Gerwig have performed a small miracle in creating an eclectic span of a soundtrack that can be enjoyed from start to finish. Barbie has inspired millions of hours of pretend play over the decades, and the artists involved have clearly poured real energy into celebrating this childhood gem.

