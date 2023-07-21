For many working in Hollywood, the economic impact of the strikes was immediate.

Hi, I’m Aarika! If you enjoyed this article, you’ll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday you’ll receive fresh, community-driven stories that catch up with you with our independent local news.

After Hollywood actors joined their writer counterparts on the picket lines on Friday, it didn’t take long for the work stoppage to ripple through nearly every aspect of Hollywood.

AT Western Costume Company the nation’s largest costume house that has served costume designers and stylists for more than a century Eddie Marks has called out 43 of its employees, or about two-thirds of the staff, just hours after the SAG/AFTRA strike began.

We went around and told everyone that the majority of people were going to be fired, Marks said.

The move was a last resort for Marks, who ran the North Hollywood-based costume shop for 30 years.

We talked about it before the strikes happened, he said. After the writers left, we told our employees that we were going to keep everyone as long as possible.

And he did for a few months, until he had to lay off his staff one day a week. But the SAG/AFTRA and WGA double strikes crippled Hollywood and Marks said he couldn’t see another way forward.

We had a meeting with all the employees [last] Thursday to let them know what was going to happen the next day. And as soon as the strikes are over, we plan to bring everyone back, he said.

But it is unclear when the strikes will end. The two parties, producers and streamers on one side, and writers and actors on the other, have not returned to the negotiating table since the talks broke down.

About the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have negotiated new contracts with Hollywood studios, collectively known as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The WGA went on strike on May 2. This is the WGA’s first strike in 15 years; the last work stoppage began in November 2007 and lasted 100 days.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike on July 13. It was the first time that Hollywood artists and writers had simultaneously left work since 1960.



Kevin Klowden, economist at the Milken Institute, says LAist that Southern California’s economy took an estimated $2 billion hit in the last writers’ strike that began in 2007 and lasted just over three months.

Los Angeles, which has barely recovered from the economic ravages of COVID shutdowns, appears to be following the same path.

Less than a mile from the 14,000 square foot Western Costumes warehouses is Hollywood’s Honey Cartswhere Mike Marrs, a full-time crew of five, rents trailers for TV and film productions.

I was not prepared for the actors to come out. I was sure they would make a deal, you know, but I wasn’t prepared, Marr said.

The hit, he said, was almost immediate, with business having already fallen by more than 60%.

For example, Marr said his company still had a costume trailer parked on a studio lot for a TV production, but they just put their cabinets there and hoped the production would come back.

Normally the rental fee is around $1,000 per week. Now Marr is only paid a fraction of that.

Fortunately, however, we are also doing events, which is saving us right now, he added.

But that can only last for a while. Marr estimated he had six months before he would have to take drastic action, such as selling the very equipment he earns rental income from.

I rent this thing [out]it’s how I make a living, and selling it isn’t, you know, appealing, but maybe I should start doing it, he said.

If that fails, he could also resort to layoffs.

All the little people, the security guards, the garbage cans they bring, all the caterers, all the people who go with it, there are plenty of little people who make a living doing this and who suffer.