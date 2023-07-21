Entertainment
Taran Adarsh Reveals Exclusive Details About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Trilogy In Bollywood News
After the Adipurush fiasco, speculation about director Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project based on the epic Ramayana has been swirling around the internet. Although official announcements have yet to be made, film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed some key information about the upcoming film.
EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwaris Ramayana will be a 3-part epic, says Taran Adarsh; gives crucial details, look
In a frank conversation with Bollywood Hungary, Taran Adarsh shared his thoughts on whether a movie based on the Ramayana should be made in the future given the backlash Adipurush received. He replied, “I really don’t want to go into details because I talked to Nitesh. Let the media write what they want. Unofficially, I can discuss many things, but I don’t want to divulge that now.
However, Taran Adarsh gave a glimpse of what audiences can expect from Nitesh Tiwari’s project. He revealed, “Itna jarur kahunga ki ye movie Adipurush ki tarah ek part mai nahi aaegi. This film will consist of 3 parts. From the beginning of the Ramayan, we will continue until the end. Let it officially come out. Adarsh also clarified that the casting for the film is yet to be finalized.
The film critic expressed his confidence in Nitesh Tiwari’s storytelling abilities and praised the director’s vision to explore the entirety of the epic saga.
Taran Adarsh emphasized the importance for filmmakers to approach mythological subjects with integrity and honesty. He said that if films based on such rich cultural narratives were to be made, they should not “mislead” audiences, stressing the filmmakers’ responsibility to stay true to the source material.
