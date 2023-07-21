And just like that, it’s Sara Ramirez on fatphobia, sexuality in season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains some spoilers from And Just Like That season two, episode five, “Trick or Treat”.]

Sara Ramirez doesn’t know what it’s like to have a pilot based on her life, but the And just like that star knows someone who does.

“When [the And Just Like That writers] wrote this, I was like, ‘OK, this sounds like this thing that happened to this person I used to know,'” said Ramirez, who plays Che Diaz, the Max series’ resident non-binary comedian and podcaster. The Hollywood Reporter about their character’s early season two arc. (The interview was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike on July 13). “They were hired by a certain network to make a sitcom out of their lives, and interestingly enough, they had very similar experiences. Not the same as Che, but similar in that they were thrown.

At the start of the sex and the city second season of the sequel, Che is grappling with a new job — one where their lives are the central inspiration for a possible TV comedy. Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda has moved to Los Angeles to be with Che on this new professional — and ultimately personal — journey that’s proving to be a little tougher than expected.

This is largely because Che’s “story” is shaped and reshaped by executives who want to take the identity of the actor and comedian and mold it for sitcom audiences. Che is uninterested and finds himself in constant back and forth around creative decision making over the fictional pilot. Whether it’s the character’s hair color or the ethnic and racial identity of the father of their on-screen counterpart, played by Tony Danza, Che faces a win-lose situation that comes to a boiling point.

“It’s capitalism that we engage with, so it wants to flatten us. He wants to make us a more digestible version of ourselves for people who don’t have the range,” Ramirez explained. “So this story has always stuck with me.”

For Ramirez, the whole debacle — resulting in the pilot not moving forward after a non-binary LGBTQ test member mentioned it in audience research — is “heartbreaking.” But it also reveals something about the nature of Hollywood.

Sara Ramirez and Tony Danza are filming Che’s TV pilot in And just like that season two. Craig Blakenhorn/Max

“It’s also kind of hilarious, because it kind of pokes fun at the Hollywood machine,” they said. “Some of these truths are very universal about Hollywood. Hollywood likes to chew us up and spit us out. It’s just kind of known. So for those of us on the inside, it’s kind of hilarious. But I’m very, very curious that people who aren’t inside the industry see what they think of all of this.

Although Ramirez didn’t directly relate to this part of their journey at the start of season two, they said THR that the storyline itself was fueled in part by how they and Michael Patrick King, And just like that‘s showrunner, wanted to explore Che for season two: “We both agreed that it would be so important to give them an experience like the Hollywood machine, to see what’s going on underneath, to peel back the layers of their humanity to see what’s brewing down there when they’re not in full control or in a performative state.”

Ahead of the season two premiere, King said THR that having the chance to make Che “more dimensional and human” was exciting. “The reaction to Che in the multiverse that is sex and the city And And just like This was a chance for us to really show what else is in a human being besides the label that you put on them, or, even more advanced than that, that they put on them and are constantly evaluating,” he said. “So, yeah, I love the chance to show vulnerability. And also, with Sara Ramirez, I knew it would be deeply felt, whatever it was.

One of the ways audiences can really see Che’s vulnerability this season is when he’s forced to deal with Hollywood’s obsession with weight. After a pilot edit where a client makes a comment about the podcaster and comedian’s stomach, Che comes home to Miranda and reveals his own insecurities around his waist. The plot moment was particularly interesting for Ramirez, who said he was reading belly of the beasta look at the relationship between anti-darkness and fatphobia from Da’Shaun Harrison, a fat, black, disabled, non-binary trans writer.

“It makes such a powerful point – the politics of anti-fat as anti-darkness,” they said. “So I was in the middle of this book, and we started filming this scene, and I remember talking to some producers, like, ‘Have you ever heard of this concept?’ And they were just like, ‘Whoa!’ “

Ramirez said exploring others’ anti-grossingness and “internalized fatphobia” was part of Che’s early season two journey that they could relate to. “It’s something most, if not all, of us grew up with,” they said. “It’s been very helpful to me to have had the growth that I’ve had around my internalized fatphobia. I’m not where Che is, but as an actor, I was able to remember what it feels like to give your power to people who don’t know you or don’t care about you and then crumble in your own relationship about it. And those kinds of universal truths are relatable.

According to the actor, what Che was going through may have been something bubbling from their past. “This shit is so harmful. It’s really painful for a lot of us, and we’ve seen what I believe may be Che’s childhood issue reappear, and it’s almost as if their inner child has appeared.

But it’s not the only way And just like that brought Che’s past back into the present. Soon after, the character has a quasi-sexual experience with Miranda and their former partner, Lyle – a character Ramirez says is “beautifully played” by Oliver Hudson. Audiences could see the moment as largely about how Miranda and Che’s intimacy grows and shifts, leading to new boundaries for the original. sex and the city character, but it’s just as much about Che.

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez as Miranda and Che, respectively, in season two. Craig Blakenhorn/Max

“It was important to bring that past into the present to shake up Miranda’s world a bit as to how she thought she knew Che – only to find that thanks to Lyle she was actually going to know Che better. And in a way, get to know yourself,” Ramirez said. “What she sees is the chemistry and the relationship – the friendship – that Che and Lyle have. They’re not together anymore, but they support each other. And just because they’re not together anymore doesn’t mean they’re not ready to explore something again somehow.

Ramirez continued, “It really validates the humanity of Che as someone who was in a marriage that they are no longer in. It’s reminiscent of another chapter, another time in Che’s life, but it’s a part of their past that they bring with them into their present. And these people are so precious – people who knew us from another time, but who love us in the present. It’s so important to have that modeled.

Ramirez gave Hudson props as a newcomer for being able to navigate this space with them and Nixon in one of several scenes this year that get more intimate than last season. The scenes not only required trust between the characters, but also between the offscreen actors.

“Oliver was such a joy to work with and came across as such a respectful cis guy in the room when asked to tell certain types of stories with us,” the actor said. “I felt so safe with him. I really liked the way he presented himself.

The sequence is also one of many examples of season two not only sexier, but authentically exploring the nature of modern identity and relationships, as well as modern sensibilities about intimacy and sex.

“It exemplifies Che’s openness and sexual freedom in himself, that he cultivates and co-creates trust with people where no one has to lie, and anyone can come forward to ask for their needs to be met,” they said. “It’s all about the culture of consent. Lyle not only represents Che’s past, but they also represent someone who has the ability to accept them in the present and accept them for all that they are.

And just like that season two airs Thursdays on Max.