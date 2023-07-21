What does “Barbenheimer” really mean to Hollywood?

In this light, Barbenheimer’s chatter begins to sound slightly desperate like an invitation to one last feast before the fast begins. It certainly looked like this when Oppenheimer’s London premiere was brought forward an hour so that the cast could pose on the red carpet in the final minutes before the SAG-AFRA strike goes into effect. Shaken by the Covid-19 pandemic and by the current strikes by screenwriters and actors, the film industry is in a precarious state. Barbenheimer feels more like a celebration of the past than the dawn of a bright new future.

Nolan, after all, is known for championing analog film and resisting the advance of digital technology, while Barbie relies on the nostalgic appeal of a doll that’s been around for decades. The toy company behind the doll, Mattel, is announcing a series of films based on its products, but this week it was revealed that $30 million had been spent developing Mattel’s Masters of the Universe, only for Netflix to drop the project.

When it comes to the Barbenheimer phenomenon, all the talk of dressing up and buying cocktails suggests that going to the movies with friends has become a rare special occasion rather than a regular activity, something you put on the agenda and plan ahead, rather than something you just did. Perhaps such dark thoughts are stirred because Barbie and Oppenheimer ponder life and death, but you have to wonder: what does it say about the movie industry if it takes a meme as unique and absurd as Barbenheimer to lure customers into their local multiplex?

