Something for Everyone – Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone
For the Sydney Daily News
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair will be held from Sunday July 23 to Saturday July 28 this year. Special days will honor veterans, seniors, local industries and children.
Sunday’s kickoff, sponsored by Tri County Insurance and Hemmelgarn Services, includes a church service, the 26th annual “Cruise In” commencement ceremony, pickup trucks, the Hardin-Houston High School Band, Little Mister and Miss Shelby County Fair, the Junior Fair King and Queen Contest, a baked goods auction and more. Sunday is also family preview day with $5 admission – no rides included.
A major change for this year’s fair is that the demolition derby will take place on Sunday and the rodeo on Saturday. Both events will take place at 5 p.m. in the Grandstand. Grandstand admission to these events is $5 and pit passes are an additional $15.
Monday, sponsored by Area Energy & Electric, is Veterans Day. Veterans and their spouses will be admitted free on this day. Chris North, executive director of Shelby County Veterans Services, and Theresa Manteuffel, executive administrator, will be available at 11 a.m. at the free entertainment tent to answer questions and with free veteran gifts. At 7 p.m. there is a Veterans Day program, which includes U.S. Navy veteran Frederick Serr as guest speaker, senior center singers, and recognition of veterans from all branches of service. After the program, a social hour for all veterans and their family members will be offered by Fair Haven.
Monday and Wednesday are industry days one and two. Industrial Days allow you to purchase discounted entry to local industries for the reduced rate of $8 instead of $10 at the door and all other days. These tickets can be purchased at 1st National Bank of New Bremen, AAA, Amos Memorial Library, Farmers Elevator-Houston, Ron & Nita’s, Clancy’s Sidney Tire, Best One Tire, First Call Auto Parts NAPA, NAPA Jackson Center and Mutual Federal.
Also, on Monday the rides will not open until 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday the rides open at 1:00 p.m. There are no rides on Sundays.
Tuesday, sponsored by Honda of America, is Senior Citizens Day. All persons over the age of 60 who reside in Shelby County will be admitted to the fair free of charge. Shelby County Transit will provide free shuttle service from the senior center to the fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. at the free entertainment tent. During this period, various organizations serving the elderly will have kiosks to answer all questions. At 10 a.m. there will be bingo with prizes from local restaurants. At 11 a.m., Jeff Davis will provide entertainment. The awards to the most mature (oldest) woman, the oldest gentleman and the oldest married couple will be presented at 11:30 a.m. with door prizes. There will be a free dinner at noon for registered seniors. Seniors can pre-register for this event and free lunch by calling the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center at 937-492-5266.
Wednesday, sponsored by Detail Machining – Silveus Ins. Group, is the second industrial day.
Thursday, sponsored by Buckeye Ford, Edison Community College and Walmart, is Children’s Day. On Children’s Day, everyone 16 and under is admitted free before noon, with special $8 treads purchased at the ticket offices of Michael’s Amusements. COSI will be at the free entertainment tent with its COSI Connects Curbside mobile unit, where students and their families can download STEM content. A distribution of toys and bicycles will begin at noon in the free entertainment tent. At 2:30 p.m. there will be a Kiddie Tractor Pull for ages 3-8, north of the Old Bathrooms.
Friday, sponsored by Best One Tire/Sidney Tire, also offers discounted admission. Discounted $8 tickets can be purchased at Best One Tire or Sidney Tire for that day only.
Saturday, sponsored by First Call NAPA Auto Parts, wraps up the 2023 Shelby County Fair.
There will be special entertainment and shows throughout the week in the free entertainment tent, including:
• Sunday at 2 p.m., All Together Finale, – Performance by Shelby County Library
• Tuesday at 8 p.m., Haywired Band
• Wednesday at 8 p.m., Julia Neville
• Thursday at 8 p.m., limited time
• Friday at 7:30 p.m., T-102 Country Star Playoffs
• Saturday at 5 p.m., Splat Experience
• Saturday at 6 p.m., Sanctus Real
Other new releases this year include First Bite Fishing Tanks and The Great Lakes Timber Show, both available throughout the week.
For more information, visit shelbycountyfair.com or follow the Shelby County Fair on Facebook.
