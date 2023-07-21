Reviews | Technological transformation is the real threat to Hollywood workers





Comment this story Comment There’s a specter haunting Hollywood: the Spotify Syndrome. That’s not what they call it, of course. But when you dig under the current strike, past the arguments about streaming residuals, the size of writers’ rooms, and the use of artificial intelligence to write scripts or simulate actors, you come to the fundamental problem of technological transformation. Streaming is remaking the delivery systems of the film and television industries. AI could well disrupt its production function. That’s why actors and writers are striking together for the first time in over 60 years. They believe that unless they do something drastic, these changes will prevent many of them from earning a living in the middle class. And they can cite vivid examples of how it is already happening, with the screenwriter surviving endless revisions on side gigs and student loansthe critically acclaimed series that paid off its star a fraction of the residues he has previously won for appearances on a network show. It’s easy to turn this into a classic Hollywood tale, of Joe Ordinaries who just want to protect their families and homes from that stock villain, the Greedy Corporate Boss. And hey, that’s not all wrong. studio heads are greedy, without forgetting notorious for use accounting tricks to avoid paying their contracts. But of course, the best movie villains aren’t just bad for being bad; they have a compelling motivation. Hollywood CEOs are playing hardball, at least in part because they too are genuinely terrified of what all this technological change is doing to their industry. Megan McArdle: Hollywood writers’ strike could have lasting impact Streaming has eaten up DVDs, which were once a major revenue stream, and now they’re threatening to eat up cable too. Disney’s Bob Iger started meditate publicly about giving up his TV assets, and he’s probably not the only CEO to think this way. The anonymous (but contactable) author of an industry newsletter called the entertainment strategy guy told me, in the period 2025-2030, when the cable decline really starts to bite, I think the pie between TV and movies will be smaller than it was in 2015 or 2010. Follow this author Megan McArdle the opinions of Which brings us back to the Spotify syndrome: the tendency of internet users to take large chunks of corporate revenue and turn it not into profits, but into consumer surplus. I call it the Spotify Syndrome because the music industry provides the starkest example of it. Adjusted for inflation, recording revenues have fallen by about a third since it peaked in 1999. And that’s actually good news, because before the arrival of streaming services like Spotify, piracy was teetering the industry on the brink of extinction. In 2015, total recording revenue was not quite a third of what it was in 1999. Streaming stopped the bleeding by making music so cheap that piracy wasn’t worth the risk of legal complaints or virus-infected downloads. Unfortunately, that wasn’t such a good deal for many musicians, who complain that they can’t afford to live on the meager payments from streaming. That’s not even a good deal for Spotify, which still hasn’t made an annual profit since the company was founded in 2006. So, who received the money that was used to support the musicians? You did it. And me. And all those who no longer buy cassettes or CDs. All of this value has been transferred into the pockets of consumers who pay peanuts for downloads or a streaming subscription, and have fiercely resisted all attempts to charge them more. Since piracy is always an alternative, there is no real way for music sellers to manufacture them. Movies and television are vulnerable to the same forces. The Internet clearly wants to compress the old distribution channels into a maximum of two: theatrical release and streaming. And as Entertainment Strategy Guy told me, there’s no way to make as much money as the old system. This reality was temporarily mitigated by near-zero interest rates, which made it easier to finance an ongoing land grab without bypassing more traditional productions. Now, however, interest rates are rising and investors are getting real. Netflix is ​​one of the few big streaming services to turn a profit, but its stock fell sharply on Wednesday after a disappointing earnings release. Most others are lose large sums. Alexandra Petri: It’s good. We don’t need human actors. Many writers and actors understand the economic problem, of course. In fact, that’s one of the reasons they’re so angry: they blame the leaders for letting things happen. After all, the bosses cut lousy streaming deals that taught customers to expect premium content at rock bottom prices. Why should I creative talent pays the price for their mistake? Still, it’s hard to see what realistic plan could have vaccinated Hollywood against Spotify syndrome. With money so cheap, any streamer or studio that tried to keep prices high would find themselves undercut by new competitors. Or by other emerging forms of on-demand entertainment, from PlayStation to TikTok. Especially after the pandemic has pushed everyone indoors. In the end, recriminations are irrelevant. It doesn’t matter who the villain is, the artists can’t get back what they lost from the producers if the producers don’t have it. It’s the consumers who are posing as crooks here, and they don’t return the money. Offer this item gift item Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/07/21/hollywood-profits-writers-actors-strike-streaming/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos