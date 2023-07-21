Toon Town says it will be the largest indoor pickleball facility in Jacksonville

Less than two years after the Toon Town sports and entertainment complex in Talleyrand added two indoor pickleball courts, the company is adding four more courts to accommodate players of this growing sport.

Richard Parkes, manager of pickleball operations at Toon Town, and JT Rhodes, owner of the business that owns a pizza place and games, oversee the complex at 444 Talleyrand Ave., which has been in operation for about seven years.

The building was a storage warehouse before Toon Town and its display of cartoon artwork on the interior and exterior walls moved in.

The company is touted as a multi-faceted tailgate center when the Jacksonville Jaguars play home games at TIAA Bank Field about two blocks west.

Toon Town on Talleyrand Avenue is set to add four indoor pickleball courts to its facilities in addition to the two existing indoor courts. Photo by Drew Dixon

Toon Town is in an industrial area. A plumbing company is next door.

The new pickleball courts will be a big part of the business, but they won’t cover all the costs. Instead, they will complement the resort’s primary purpose as an event center.

Markets with several dozen vendors will also fill the building to help generate income.

Still, Rhodes and Parkes, both pickleball enthusiasts, said the extra courts would attract many players to Toon Town as the sport grows in popularity.

They are finalizing the works and permits to complete the services with more toilets. Upgrades and renovations are expected to cost around $300,000 for 16,000 square feet of gaming space.

It will be the largest indoor pickleball facility in Jacksonville, Parkes said.

An existing indoor pickleball court in Toon Town on Talleyrand Avenue where four courts are being added. Photo by Drew Dixon

He said other multi-court indoor pickleball facilities were underway in Jacksonville. He said it might be another year before some of these other indoor facilities are operational.

The city is considering a permit application for renovations to the space, including the addition of spectator seating, at an estimated cost of $250,000. RS&H, based in Jacksonville, is the architect.

The first pickleball courts were built inside Toon Town in 2021.

Parkes said they then hoped to add four courts, but were held up by licensing and regulatory issues.

Chance Gerisch is the owner of the property and a partner in the business.

Rhodes said he started playing pickleball about four years ago and Parkes two years ago. Pickleball is growing in popularity across the country.

JT Rhodes uses a scissor lift to work the areas of four new indoor pickleball courts in Toon Town on Talleyrand Avenue. Photo by Drew Dixon

CNN reported in March that the number of people playing pickleball increased 159% over three years to 8.9 million in 2022, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a trade group.

The game is played on a court about half the size of a tennis court with rackets. It uses a plastic ball resembling a Wiffle ball. Basic paddles can sell for less than $20 online, but can cost nearly $300 for advanced models.

The matches are played in 11 points and are played in singles or doubles. A game must be won by two points. The rules are similar to tennis.

Parkes said the game was addictive.

Toon Town on Talleyrand Avenue has been promoting pickleball for two years and the addition of indoor pickleball courts is underway. Photo by Drew Dixon

Once you play pickleball, I don’t know anyone who has quit playing pickleball, Parkes said. It’s a fantastic game and I could teach you how to play in an hour and have you playing and having fun. It’s going to be a craze for a long time.

Pickleball courts are about one-third the size of a tennis court. The game lends itself to being a social event and it does not require as much physical exertion as tennis.

As you progress through the game of pickleball and become more competitive, the game becomes more competitive on you, Rhodes said.

A pickleball looks like a waffle ball. Photo by Drew Dixon

The entry level is very fun, very easy and very community-oriented, Rhodes said. As you increase your skill level, it becomes a more advanced, harder and faster game.

Rhodes and Parkes said competitive leagues are growing. A mobile phone app called DUPR uses a scale to rate players in an effort to match players with similar skills.

When the courts are operational, Toon Town will charge a small annual fee, similar to a club fee, which has not been determined. The game will be hourly court rentals as well as organized games and leagues.

The pickleball facility is not air conditioned, but there are six large ceiling fans to generate air circulation and reduce heat.