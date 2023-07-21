Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh- The new pillars of Bollywood | Bollywood





Bollywood, as an industry, has evolved. In each era, there have been a few names that have stood out the most. And while some names from the last era continue to reign supreme even today, a handful of names from the younger generation have slowly and steadily risen through the ranks and made their mark, whether with their performances or their box office collections, to such an extent that they can be considered the future of Bollywood. Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh Let’s take a look at the three blue-eyed theatrical boys of the current generation who have managed to make their way to being the most watched, loved and talked about young superstars with a wide range of roles and genres, as well as the strongest performances given in many superhits. But above all, they have strong box office appeal, which makes them the bright future of the industry. RANVEER SINGH He made his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baarat, which became an unexpected success. But Ranveer’s surprising debut was just the beginning. The actor then played roles in films like Lootera (2013). The turning point for him was when he met his mentor, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who repeatedly tapped into his potential, making him a box office executive. Their association in Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastaani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018) is historic. Other successes in his wide filmography include Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019). Then there’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with director Karan Johar, which is set to be a full-scale rom-com and will be released on July 28. AARYAN KARTIK This fan-made star is currently reveling in the success of her film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, which is her performance of the year and continues to earn impressive numbers. The underdog debuted in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, where his iconic monologue became a key factor in his dormant hit status. His future journey included many new directors as he continued to deliver hits. Since then, the star has enjoyed a string of wins with projects such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh (both 2019). In the same year, Kartik struck gold with the resounding success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, making him the hero of the masses and the savior of Bollywood. Kartik is the only actor to deliver two hits in the post-pandemic era. Next on the horizon for this most sought-after bachelor is his collaboration with director Kabir Khan in Chandu Champion, which is slated for release next June. RANBIR KAPOOR From his 2007 debut with Saawariya to his latest, Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar, Ranbir gave a string of hit films including Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Rockstar (2011), Barfi (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Sanju (2018). Initially, he played the chocolatier roles with aplomb and convinced the public to support him. As he graduated in the film industry, his roles became more meaty and his performances got stronger, making him one of the best actors. He will then be seen collaborating with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal. The film, which will see Ranbir in an absolutely new avatar, will be made on a budget of 100 crore, and is set to release on December 1. Trade expert Taran Adarsh ​​says, “The journeys of Ranbir, Kartik and Ranveer are so different from each other, but what they all have in common is the ability to achieve good box office numbers thanks to a large fan base, especially among families and the masses. Ups and downs have been a part of every great superstars journey but it is the long term durability that makes them the eras leading the young superstars and with the celebrity quality that these three have, coupled with their bankability, they have that durability and are already on their way to be the new mainstays of Bollywood. The return on their budgets for producers is what makes them so bankable and all have been able to earn a profit against budgets. Paving a unique journey each, all three have large-scale projects with all eyes on Ranbirs Animal, Kartiks Chandu Champion, and Ranveers Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

