Hollywood is on strike, but labor rights remain elusive for Asian filmmakers

Younghee, the giant robot doll from “Squid Game”, stands in a park in Seoul. The ultra-violent Korean series was a success for Netflix. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Comment this story Comment

SEOUL When Netflix launched in South Korea in 2016, it was a breath of fresh air for filmmakers jaded by a local industry notorious for overwork and pinching. The streaming giant did not interfere in the filmmaking process, offered to invest large sums of money and provided a way for Koreans to show their work to foreign audiences.

Now, with Netflix as the dominant platform in South Korea, local screenwriters, directors and actors are voicing concerns about the company’s labor practices in their country. They are watching Hollywood’s biggest strike in six decades with the hope that it will give them more bargaining power and a precedent to follow.

We have a love-hate relationship with Netflix, said Justin Byung-in Kim, the head of the Screenwriters Guild of Korea, in a recent interview at the offices of the Directors Guild of Korea. On the one hand, Netflix has given South Korean film workers better opportunities, he said. On the other hand, he said that Netflix does not pay South Korean workers residuals, which are royalties that directors, writers or actors receive if their work is re-released. Netflix disputes this.

Korean content is a big source of revenue for American streaming giants: Squid Game alone has contributed to it approximately $900 million for Netflix’s worth, and filming is underway for a sequel to the Emmy-winning ultraviolent series. Netflix plans to invest more than $2.5 billion in South Korea.

The Hollywood strike: everything we know and are working to find out

India is also among the fastest growing markets for streaming content. Netflix executives said Indian films such as RRR, with its hit song Naatu Naatu, were becoming smash hits in the West. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Videos India director Sushant Sreeram said the company will double its investment in India over the next five years, according to a local report. (Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

But if the American streaming giants have benefited from the popularity of Indian and hallyu (Korean wave) productions, concessions won by striking workers in the United States would not be shared by foreign creators.

For years, South Korean TV stations have rented studios to produce cheap dramas. That meant studios were overworking temporary staff and paying workers little, or sometimes nothing, Kim said.

Netflix’s Dystopian Hit TV Squid Game Gets Green Light for Second Season

Then came Netflix. The American company offered contracts to South Korean production companies that involved lump sum payments worth more than the cost of production, meaning Netflix assumed all the financial risk and there would be a guaranteed profit, something previously rare for dramas in Korea, Kim said.

The catch is that Netflix allegedly owns all copyrights to this show. This meant Netflix didn’t have to pay any residuals, even if the series became a hit.

Netflix said its payments to local studios are high rates that exceed what they typically get from Netflix’s competitors.

In 2021, Korean producer Hwang Dong-hyuk told the Guardian that Netflix only paid him for the initial Squid Game contract when it was an independent project, before anyone could predict its worldwide success. He added that filming was physically, mentally and emotionally draining.

Netflix said it rewarded Hwang with an additional payment in Squid Game’s season 2 contract, which is meant to reflect the success of season 1.

This is where it gets tricky, Kim says.

Netflix generally outsources Korean production to local studios, unlike the United States. This means that most South Korean writers, actors, directors, and film crews who, on paper, work for studios and not Netflix are not normally paid directly by Netflix. The streaming company has no legal obligation to sit down at the negotiating table to discuss salaries or residual payments.

Netflix said it educates these production companies on best practices for contracts and production environments. But discussions about labor laws and industry guidelines should take place between them and the people they hire, he added.

During a visit to Korea last month, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Netflix would not mistreat local talent and would aim to work with rookie writers and directors, he said.

The Korean Broadcasting Performers Rights Association says Netflix ignored an email request to negotiate residual payments sent in March. We received a response that a relevant Netflix service would look into the matter, Cho Byeong-han, an association official, said over the phone. But we haven’t heard from you since.

Other industry groups like the Screenwriters Guild are not formal unions, as their members are legally considered freelancers or individual workers. Under current laws, we would be charged with price fixing if we attempted to collectively bargain wages, Kim said.

The fact that South Korean film workers are scattered among dozens of unions or unofficial groups makes the situation worse. Even if Netflix, or any other major streaming service, has decided to engage in wage negotiations through collective bargaining, it does not have a representative body to talk to, as it does in the United States. There is also no representative body for streamers or major studios like the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in the United States.

Set staff, cameramen, set designers, costume designers and make-up artists who do most of the physically strenuous but thankless tasks during filming say the poor working practices that plague South Korea’s film industry have changed little. The country already has a long 52-hour working week.

Streaming companies have been accused of circumventing collective bargaining in other jurisdictions outside the United States.

Anjum Rajabali, a prominent screenwriter and member of the Indias Screenwriters Association, has been leading attempts at collective bargaining since last year, including workshops educating writers on legal and contractual procedures, and a fight for a basic minimum fee.

Rajabali said over the phone that American streaming companies were willing to accept collective bargaining in the United States, but not in India.

There is still a feudal shadow falling here, he says. We will fight these double standards.

Rajabali said the contracts of American streaming companies operating in India primarily give the producer the power to determine writers’ credits, while in the United States credit issues are arbitrated by the Writers Guild of America, whose 11,000 members are on strike.

If the strike succeeds there and we believe it will because they are absolutely determined, it sets a precedent that writers are unwilling to give up what they reasonably and rightly need in terms of rights protections, Rajabali said. This will certainly have a ripple effect.

Shubhra Gupta, one of India’s most prominent film critics, said the US strike may not yet have a direct effect on India. But the Indian industry is watching. And people are talking, she said. Because writers everywhere suffer from the same problems: overworked, underpaid, and with little or no credit.

Kim, the head of the Koreas Screenwriters Guild, said he appreciates Netflix’s willingness to take risks on local talent. But the frustrations touch on Netflix’s willingness to pay what writers, actors and directors consider their fair share, especially the residuals that Netflix avoids, Kim said.

I hope Netflix doesn’t view this as a zero-sum game, he said. Netflix should consider [residuals] as part of its R&D budget, he added.

It’s also a win for Netflix, if we get our fair share.

Mehrotra reported from Delhi.