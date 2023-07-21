Bollywood is shaken and disgusted by the shameful incidents





The entire nation was shaken and in turmoil following the unfortunate incident in Manipur. And the actors, who are often targeted for being mums on several burning issues, have opened up about the horrific incident. This includes Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, Tejasswi Prakash, and Richa Chadha, among others. Bollywood reacts

Several actors retweeted posts about the incident, and also tweeted their opinions, pain, anger, disgust and disappointment over the matter. Taking to his Twitter page in hopes of seeing justice for women, Akshay Kumar said he was “shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur”. Calling the violence “shameful”, Tejasswi Prakash retweeted several videos and posts about the Manipur violence, including Akshay Kumar’s video of the incident. Kiara Advani, whose film Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan was released recently, tweeted that the violence “shook me to my core”. Seeking quick justice, Priyanka Chopra Jonas used her Instagram Stories to highlight the fact that women cannot be allowed to be pawns in any game. Comedian and actor Vir Das, who is known to speak out on the issues, questioned the media’s silence on the issue for more than two months. Speaking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan said she was “deeply disturbed by the situation in Manipur”. Retweeting several posts on the issue, Richa Chadha called the National Women’s Commission “an unhelpful partisan body”. Seething with anger over the incident, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted that he was “deeply disturbed by the images of the atrocities committed against the women of Manipur”. Shaken by the videos, Sonu Sood tweeted that it was humanity marching, not women. Urmila Matondkar tweeted her anger in Hindi, saying those who harass women should be ashamed. She even quoted Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in another tweet: “Without humanity, your glory is worthless.” Senior actors react

Revealing that she couldn’t watch the entire video, senior actor and member of Indian parliament Jaya Bachchan told news agency ANI I felt so bad. I couldn’t see the whole video. I was ashamed. Nobody cares. Women are treated so badly. It is very frustrating. Every day something or other happens to women. It’s very sad. Kamal Haasan, who is in San Diego, US, to attend Comic-Con for his film Kalki 2898 AD, aka Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, tweeted that the unrest in Manipur is a “clear case for the president’s regime”. Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, wondered what the government was doing to solve the problem. In an Instagram story, she posted, I really really want to know what the government is doing and why prime time news is not flooded with news about Manipur and most importantly, where is the army? What happened in Manipur?

The northeastern state has been burning since early May, witnessing ethnic violence. Several deaths have been reported in the state since. On Wednesday, a video surfaced showing two women from the Kuki-Zomi community paraded naked by a crowd of men and sexually assaulted. What is the viral video about?

The two women, one in her 20s and the other in her 40s, are from the Kuki-Zomi-dominated Kangpokpi district. In the video, they can be seen being walked naked down a road and into a field by a crowd of men. Some of the men can be seen dragging the two women to a field and forcibly groping them.

