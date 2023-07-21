Barbenheimer signals the start of the Hollywood apocalypse





Barbenheimerthe collective party around the exit of Barbie And Oppenheimer cinema has collided with the wedding industrial complex. This is not a joke. According to a Variety history this week, people are planning to take their friends and family, prenups, to see the two double movies. People who don’t get married plan similar movie-watching marathons. It’s the kind of viral cultural moment that marketing teams dream of. It also feels like a sign of the end times. This sense of dread does not stem from the public’s collective desire to absorb stories about a Mattel doll and the development of atomic weapons at the same time. It’s because this weekend promises to go to the cinema! hype (and box office haul) that cinemas haven’t seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered theaters and it comes as Hollywood goes on strike. This week, WIRED unveiled a series of stories detailing what we think the future of entertainment might entail. The goal was to examine how all aspects of culture, from books to video games to YouTube, could be impacted by advances in technology. While we were working on it, however, something happened: Contract negotiations between Hollywood studios and the writers’ and actors’ unions began to break down. One of the main sticking points in these negotiations was the use of artificial intelligence in the making of films and television. Suddenly, as Madeline Ashby wrote in her essay this week, the world was in the middle of Hot Strike Summer. Then Hot Strike Summer slammed into the Barbenheimer moment. Once the Screen Actors GuildAmerican Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, called for a walkout, stars could no longer smile on red carpets without looking like scabs. The stars of Oppenheimer got out films premiering in London when the strike started. The cast and the filmmakers behind Barbiewhich was created before SAG called a strike, expressed their support. Soon, This Barbie is now on strike became the title, turning one of the world’s best-known action figures into Norma Rae. The marquee at my local theater in Brooklyn lists both movies next to the phrase Atomic Kenergy, while THE New York Times asked, can I watch Barbenheimer despite the Hollywood strikes? (Short answer: Yes.) To this end, strikes will not affect Oppenheimer Or Barbies opening of weekend ticketing numbers. Earlier this week, AMC Entertainment reported that some 40,000 people had bought tickets for the two films, and together they are estimated to bring in around $150-200 million domesticallywith Greta Gerwigs’ dispatch of the Mattel doll bringing a bigger chunk than Christopher Nolan’s historical drama about the man behind the atomic bomb. The monitor is a weekly column dedicated to everything happening in the world of WIRED culture, from movies to memes, from TV to Twitter.

