British stars hold rally in London in support of striking American actors | American Actors Strike 2023

Brian Cox, Imelda Staunton, Naomie Harris and Simon Pegg were among British A-list actors leading a protest in Leicester Square on Friday in solidarity with US strikes that are disrupting the film and TV industries.

The actor representing their union, Equity, gathered in the shade of large cinema billboards advertising the Barbie and Oppenheimer films. The waved signs included: Alas poor Yorick, I knew him well, Support the artists not the algorithms and That last Barbie residual was $0.02.

Other high-profile stars in attendance included Rob Delaney, David Oyelowo, Andy Serkis, Rakie Ayola, Penelope Wilton and Jim Carter. A second equity rally took place simultaneously at Manchesters Media City.

The walkouts were called last week by Sag-Aftra, Equities’ sister union in the United States, and focus on residual payments that performers receive for repeat screenings of movies or TV shows, as well as issues with artificially-replicated actor likenesses.

Addressing the rally, Cox, star of the hit series Succession, said: We’re at the end of a really awful corner. He pointed out that things were more difficult in the United States due to the lack of a national health service. What is important for the actors of the Sag is health and they need it. That’s why they need their residue, he added.

The actor said the challenges posed by the AI ​​were the worst part of the dispute. Cox recounted how another actor was recently told by a studio in no uncertain terms that they would keep his image and do whatever they wanted with it.

This is a totally unacceptable position and it is a position we should fight against, he added.

Cox said he recently worked on a program where he was given a list of things an AI version of him would say, including animal imitations. I’ve never done a fucking imitation animal in my life, he said. It will happen to everyone. No one is exempt.

Joint action between Sag-Aftra and the Writers Guild of America crippled film and television production. Hollywood hasn’t seen anything like it in over 60 years, with stars including Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Joaquin Phoenix and Jamie Lee Curtis backing the strike.

Rob Delaney tells Equity union members we will win at a rally in Leicester Square on Friday. Photography: Vuk Valcic/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock

Although the strike is only taking place in the US, many Equity members in the UK also hold Sag-Aftra cards and will be reluctant to work. Those who are not Sag-Aftra members will feel uncomfortable if they feel they are taking work away from striking colleagues. Many UK productions are also co-productions, while the biggest UK studios are hosting big US films, all of which are now on hold.

Catastrophe star Delaney told Friday’s rally: We’re gonna win because we always win these strikes.

To enthusiastic cheers, he compared the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the industry trade association, to silly little toddlers.

They are on earnings calls and talk about subscriber numbers and hit numbers. Then we ask for a penny and they say, no, no, we don’t have any. Well, what is true? We know which one is true, he added.

Ayola, who played Hermione Granger in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, took aim at streaming services making huge profits while many actors struggled to make ends meet. Where do you think these millions of pounds and dollars you pay [to streaming services] every month go?

The Equity union, which represents 47,000 members, has made clear its unwavering solidarity with Sag-Aftra and has condemned the UK’s strict anti-strike legislation, which prevents its members from striking in solidarity. It also advised its members to continue working if they are on an Equity contract.

Left to right, actors Andy Serkis, David Oyelowo and Hayley Atwell at the Equity union rally held in solidarity with striking American actors. Photography: Vuk Valcic/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock

Equity general secretary Paul W Fleming told the Guardian that the union did not want contracts changed to make American actors out of work or circumvent the strike. We are monitoring this.

He added: We also monitor productions that refuse to allow Sag-Aftra members to work on their contract, which is illegal in this country. And it is perfectly possible for Sag-Aftra members to audition and apply for work on equity agreements subject to Sag-Aftra’s approval.

Such contracts would only be approved, he said, if the terms and conditions matched those Sag-Aftra required in the United States.

Equity will enter negotiations next year, and Fleming said there were similar concerns in the UK over pay and AI issues. He said 95% of UK film and TV was made on the basis of union agreement, while 84% of actors in the UK were Equity members.

So whatever happens in the US, we expect to happen here in a UK context. One of the big, thorny issues in the United States is pay, and they’ve had a fraction of the inflation that we’ve had for the past few years.