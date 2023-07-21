A strike threatened to cripple Hollywood in 1960. Here’s how they solved it.

In 1960, America’s so-called dream factory came to a halt: Hollywood actors and screenwriters were on strike. To pressure producers into giving them better pay and benefits, the two unions representing a significant portion of Hollywood talent, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), ordered their members to participate in a work stoppage.

Now, 63 years later, actors and writers united once again to shut down Hollywood in a strike reminiscent of 1960. Back then, strikes raised questions about work and pay in a rapidly changing industry, and they relied on star power to do it.

Two goals, one goal

On the eve of the strikes, a disruptor was rocking Hollywood as Americans increasingly embraced a new platform that gave them new ways to consume content: television. Between 1950 and 1960, the proportion of households equipped with a television rose from 90 percent new. Audiences no longer needed to leave their homes to watch actors act out a story. Instead, they just had to switch dials, sit back, and enjoy.

Over the previous decade, writers and actors had explored what television meant to their film work, especially since studios could make millions by selling old movies to networks for prime-time airing. As the creative forces behind these films, the writers and actors have argued that they should receive compensation in the form of residuals or payments for rebroadcasting previously released content.

Residues were not the only pressing problem. SAG and WGA members also wanted health and pension plans, benefits that were becoming the norm in other industries.

The WGA took these issues to the Alliance of Television Motion Picture Producers (ATFP) in contract discussions that began in 1959, but the negotiations ultimately broke down. On January 16, 1960, Hollywood writers declared a strike.

At the time, SAG was run by actor Ronald Reagan, who would become a famous union buster President of the United States decades later. As the screenwriters continued their strike, he negotiated with the Association of Motion Picture Producers (AMPP), hoping to get residuals on all films made since 1948. After talks stalled, SAG members voted to authorize his own strike which began on March 7.

For all intents and purposes, Hollywood was on strike.

An intermission for Hollywood

Studios have found sneaky ways around the WGA strike, such as Warner Brothers reassignment old scripts under the credit of anonymous writer W. Hermanos but struggled to move forward without actors. As two of the industry’s biggest talent unions hold back work, the studios have halted production on several major films, including vehicles for Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. Studios continued to lay off thousands of workers.

The AMPP tried to blame SAG for the layoffs. 5,899 actors voted for a strike and now thousands of studio workers are out of work, he writes in Daily Movie March 9. The association also criticized SAG’s claim for residuals on films shown on television, saying the actors were plotting to be paid twice for a job.

However, the strikes didn’t derail Hollywood’s biggest night. Despite growls that the work stoppage would harm the atmosphere of the Oscars, on the 32n/a The annual Oscars went ahead as planned on April 4. Welcome to Hollywood’s Most Glamorous Strike Reunion, Host Bob Hope joked in his opening monologue.

Celebrities on strike

Three weeks earlier, 4,000 SAG members had gathered at the Hollywood Palladium for a real strike rally. Draped in mink coats, hats and beads, the stars entered the theater as fans jostled for a glimpse of actors like John Wayne and Bette Davis.

Indeed, the strike was a convergence of labor rights and star power. The SAG bargaining committee included household names like James Garner and Charlton Heston. Other SAG members supporting the strike were Tony Curtis, Spencer Tracy and Janet Leigh.

Although the spotlight was on celebrities, they were in the minority in both unions. As a scholar David F. Prindle According to him, the image of the SAG as a country-club union of privileged stars has persisted, even though more than two-thirds of its members have earned an annual salary of less than $4,000. Life reported on March 21 that it was these multi-faceted figures in the SAG who were strongest in favor of the strike.

Always, 17 percent SAG voters opposed the strike. Chief among them was Hedda Hopper, the Hollywood gossip queen, whose anti-union beliefs allowed her to become the most prominent and publicized opponent of the strike, according to the biographer Jennifer Frost. Hopper went so far as to make a false link between the strike and communism.

The strike ends

Although its walkout rocked Hollywood, SAG struggled to maintain its momentum and eventually resolved the strike on April 18 with a compromise: members could only receive residuals on films that had been made from 1960 onwards, not 1948. The producers also agreed to pay a lump sum of $2.65 million for SAG members’ health and pension plans.

The deal received mixed reviews from the acting community, many of whom felt that Reagan had conceded too much. Stalled productions restarted after actors were given the green light to resume work.

Now self-governing, the WGA ended its strike on June 12 after winning tailings concessions and financial support for insurance and pension plans. Although, like SAG, he got less than he had hoped, the WGA nevertheless announced the deal as a revolutionary contract to expand the benefits of writers.

The twin strikes of 1960 underscored the importance of creative work as an act of labor, deserving pay and benefits like any other work. But the strikes did not end the conversation about residues. Instead, they only amplified it.