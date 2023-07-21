Entertainment
Beat the heat at Wibby Brewing’s Calypso Hooplagers pool party – Boulder Daily Camera
Although Colorado has many draws, the lack of access to a large body of water, especially when the temperature hits the triple digits, is a huge downside to being a Front Range earthling in the summer.
Enter Wibby Brewing, the unsuspecting savior from the woes of the heatwave.
From 12:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, the brasserie will transform into a tropical beach paradise that would make Jimmy Buffet do a double take. The hot, sweaty concrete slab that surrounds the brewery will be outfitted with huge inflatable pools, dozens of colorful umbrellas, hundreds of floating tubes and white sand will be trucked in for its annual Hooplagers: A Lager Hoopla Party.
Event attendees will wonder if they are in downtown Longmont or on the beaches of Bermuda.
Guests will be immersed in a tropical trance with the mellow sounds of a steel drum band performing calypso and reggae tunes provided by Caribbean drumming aficionados The Pan Association at Wibbys Main Stage Pavilion.
At the center of the event is the shining star and the event’s namesake: Lager. More than 30 breweries from across the United States are participating in this year’s Hooplagers, with some standouts: Pool Dad, a light lager from Seapine Brewing in Seattle, several specialty beers from Ecliptic Beer in Portland and, of course, Wibbys has Volksbier Vienna, the first beer in history to be awarded 100 points by Wine Enthusiast. Guests can enjoy unlimited installments in a reusable commemorative mug while floating, swimming, sliding and conga-ing throughout the day.
The idea for Hooplagers was born out of necessity.
We have all these big reservoirs in Colorado, but a lot of them don’t even allow swimming in them,” said Robin Wibby, Wibbys Special Events Coordinator and wife of Wibby founder and brewmaster Ryan Wibby. “And if you can swim, it’s extremely limited. So we came up with this idea because we were in a landlocked state, make it feel like California, even if it’s just for a day. Many beer festivals in the summer are held in a damp park or a stuffy parking lot. This beer festival is definitely in a parking lot, but it just turned into something more vibrant.
Robin Wibby said that since the brewery is a lagerhouse, they wanted to pay homage to lager with this festival.
“A lot of people don’t even know what lagers really are,” said Robin Wibby. “They can take two months to make, and they’re made with a cold fermentation process, so it takes a lot longer to make than an ale. Lagers can be dark, lagers can be red, lagers can be juicy, lagers can come in different shapes.
One of the most popular forms of lager at the festival, according to Robin Wibby, is a radler. A radler is a citrus and beer concoction, a mix sometimes made with beer and lemon-lime soda, or sometimes with beer and grapefruit juice or lemonade. For the weekend party, Hooplagers will feature a dedicated radler bar, where radler fans can drink the dozens of varietals provided by Wibby and other participating breweries.
Hooplagers isn’t just for dunkel drinkers and radler lovers. In fact, the event will also have two special sections, one for children and one for dogs. In the children’s section, toddlers and teenagers can have fun in their own swimming pool complete with a slide. In the dog section, hot dog breaks and apples will be available to keep the canines cool.
The festival is fully equipped with a zinc sunscreen station, but if sun-sensitive guests need a break from the rays, a quiet indoor disco room will take over the brewery’s air-conditioned, dark-lit dining room which will be adorned with bubbles and mystical steam.
Every year people come from all over the country, so much so that we have partnered with several hotels in Longmont to get a special rate for people arriving,” Wibby said. “We’ve had people come in for hen parties, bridal showers, and birthdays. We’ve had people come in from California, and I’m like you guys who have beaches!
For those looking to attend Hooplagers from a more local area and are looking for a safe way to get to the party, the brewery has organized $5 party carts shuttling people from Terminal Bar to Union Station in Denver, Improper City to RiNO in Denver, and Applejack Wine & Spirits to Wheat Ridge.
The security doesn’t stop there. According to Wibby, the pool party even has its own lifeguards.
For tickets, visit events.eventgroove.com/event/Hooplagers. This event is a charity food drive, so all attendees must also bring a non-perishable food item for admission.
