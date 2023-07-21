Who’s Affected, What’s Allowed, More – The Hollywood Reporter

Actors walk on picket lines in front of major Hollywood studios.

But will this affect the release of your favorite franchise’s next film? What does streaming have to do with the strike? And why is everyone mad at Bob Iger?

For the casual viewer, here are some quick answers to some of the most pressing questions about the strike.

Why are the actors on strike?

The actors are on strike because they couldn’t reach an agreement with studios and streamers on a new three-year contract covering television and scripted films. Because union leaders asked members to give the go-ahead for a possible strike as they entered contract negotiations with Hollywood studios and streamers, and members overwhelmingly voted yes, the union appealed once their current contract expired and talks fell through. The union said key issues in this negotiation — including artificial intelligence and streaming pay — are so existential to the actors that a work stoppage is needed to get the best deal.

Why are they still fighting with the studios?

According to the union, the two sides could not reach an agreement on major topics such as regulating the use of generative AI in entertainment, base salary increases and a union proposal for television and film actors to share subscriber revenue from streaming projects. But there are also many other smaller concerns that the two sides continue to bicker over, from a proposal to increase the costs incurred when meal breaks are delayed to whether performance capture acting work (like when actor Andy Serkis turned into Gollum for the the Lord of the Rings trilogy) can be covered by a union contract. The studios, for their part, say SAG-AFTRA walked away from a deal that involved more than $1 billion in pay and benefits increases.

What does the actors’ strike have to do with the screenwriters’ strike?

Currently, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the union representing Hollywood film and television writers, is also on strike. While many of the demands of the actors union and the writers union differ, there is overlap, especially when it comes to AI and residual payouts for streaming series.

And what exactly is a residue?

A residual payment is a type of royalty payment to talent after a show’s initial airing. Actors receive residuals when movie or TV projects they worked on continue to air or screen on other networks, streaming platforms, etc.

Streaming seems like a big deal. For what?

In case you haven’t heard, Hollywood is in its “streaming era.” Almost every studio has its own streaming service (Disney has Disney+, Universal has Peacock, etc.) or studio East a streaming service (Netflix, Amazon, Apple). Streaming has upended long-established business models for paying actors for movies and TV series. Typically, a streaming show has fewer episodes and fewer seasons, which limits upfront money, compared to the previous standard of 22-episode seasons on network television. Residual payments are also limited on streaming services. The syndicate is asking to share revenue generated by projects on streaming services, with payments based on viewership, but the studios have been notoriously secretive about that data.

So, should I cancel my streaming subscription?

Although SAG-AFTRA did not call for a consumer boycott, some individual members urged consumers to do so.

Why are some actors so mad at Bob Iger and David Zaslav?

Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Co., and Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, sparked particular anger among striking members, with their names printed on picket signs with colorful language.

Prior to the strike, the Zaslav regime shelved almost finished films (see: bat girl) and pulled completed series and movies from its HBO Max (now called Max) streaming service in the name of apparent tax depreciation, a move that has angered creatives across the industry. Recently, Iger received widespread criticism for comments he made during an interview with CNBC while attending Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley conference, attended by CEOs and billionaires, where he called the strike “very disturbing” and the unions’ demands “just unrealistic”, adding that the strikes will have a “very, very damaging effect on the whole company”.

Then there are the massive CEO salaries. While unions say wages have remained stagnant or fallen across the industry – a big point of contention in strikes by actors and writers – Hollywood CEOs have won massive salaries. When he joined Disney as CEO, Iger’s 2023 salary package was valued at $27 million. Zaslav’s compensation package for 2022 reached $39.3 million.

Why is Fran Drescher from The nanny direct the actors?

Drescher, best known for her role in the beloved 90s sitcom The nanny, is the president of SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors. She was elected in 2021, with the support of A-list players like Tom Hanks; she is currently re-elected and remains the favorite.

How will this affect the shows I watch?

Production on many shows has already been halted due to the ongoing writers’ strike, including fan favorites like stranger things, Cobra Kai And yellow jackets. This work stoppage means audiences will be waiting longer for new seasons of their favorite shows. The double strikes have resulted in further shutdowns and the lowest production levels in Los Angeles since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some streamers may also start pushing shows without their stars to promote them.

Will the movie release dates be pushed back?

It’s currently unclear if the movie dates will be pushed back, as many of them are set far in the future. But several big Hollywood productions, including the Gladiator following and Dead Pool 3, had to close due to the work stoppage. The longer the strike lasts, the more productions will be delayed and the less time productions will have to meet their current release dates. As of press time, no film has had its release date pushed back due to the strike.

How many actors are on strike?

SAG-AFTRA has 160,000 members, all of whom are on strike – although the union has granted a limited number of exceptions for actors to work on low-budget independent productions.

Don’t actors already make a lot of money?

Yes, A-list actors are known for getting bigger paydays, but SAG-AFTRA stands up for all of its 160,000 members, including background actors, singers, dancers and stunt performers. According to some guild members, only 12.7% of SAG members earn the annual $26,470 needed to qualify for union health insurance. Actors earned a median salary of $46,960 in 2021, according to Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG Chief Negotiator and National Executive Director.

What can’t actors do during the strike?

There is a full work stoppage during the strike, which means SAG-AFTRA members cannot film shows or movies for major studios or streamers. Promotion of completed projects is also prohibited, including attendance at events such as the upcoming Venice and Toronto Film Festivals and attendance at For Your Consideration events during Emmys season. The cast of Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer left the screening at the film’s London premiere when it emerged a strike was imminent. Promotional posting on social media about the projects is also not allowed. Additionally, off-camera work, including voice acting and narration, as well as background and stand-in work, is prohibited.

So what can do the actors during the strike?

In addition to walking the picket lines, SAG members will be allowed to film a few select projects. According to calls with agents before the strike, members will be allowed to work on ACTRA (Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists) and UK Equity projects, so projects not filming in the United States. The union has also granted productions several waivers, or tentative agreements, that will allow them to continue filming under a specific set of conditions. These include an A24 film starring Anne Hathaway and the Lionsgate film The killer game.

How long will this last?

The time it takes to reach an agreement. How long This will take is unclear. Both AMPTP and SAG have said they are far apart on key issues, including streaming residuals and AI. On the first day of picketing, Drescher said the union looked at the potential cost of a strike of up to six months.

What is AMPTP?

AMPTP refers to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which is a group that negotiates on behalf of major entertainment producers like Disney, Netflix, and Apple with Hollywood unions, from SAG-AFTRA to the Writers Guild of America to IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees). Essentially, it is the management in this situation, and the management and the unions must agree to end the strike.

How will this end?

The strike will end when the studios and union agree on a new contract and a majority of union members vote to ratify that contract.

And what exactly does Tom Cruise do?

Tom Cruise — cinema’s biggest cheerleader, movie theater savior and popcorn lover — called a bargaining session in June to make a case to both AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA. His request to the studios? Listen to SAG’s concerns (see above), particularly regarding the union’s proposals regarding professional stunt performers and the use of generative AI to capture performance. His request to the SAG? Let movie stars promote their summer movies, given the fragile theater market. He joined the meeting via Zoom, not by parachute.

Katie Kilkenny contributed to this report.