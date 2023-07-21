LEGO Play Stadium for girls and families this weekend only in the Columbus area





FRANKLIN COUNTY The LEGO Group has announced that its Play Stadium Experience will run today through Sunday at Hilliard, and only for this weekend. The 6,500 square foot play space allows girls and their families to play games, have digital interactions, take photos, create art, complete a recovery maze and more. It’s called Play Unstoppable and is an effort to encourage girls to explore their passions in unique ways. There are also plenty of opportunities for building with LEGO bricks. Here is an overview of the activities of the LEGO Group: Sports games area: Take to the grass and attempt to kick a soccer ball in a gigantic goal game and strike your winning pose with the larger-than-life LEGO brick trophy to celebrate your score Artistic play area: forget about instructions and add your own unique LEGO brick designs and creations to a free build room like you’ve never seen before Animal and nature play area: Enter the nature park to complete a maze scavenger hunt, solve puzzles, and discover friends and LEGO animals Game area: drop off some tokens at the LEGO Arcade, with kiosks to play LEGO 2K Drive, an interactive LEGO Super Mario game table and a preview of the latest LEGO Minecraft building sets Friendship Game Zone: The Heartlake Theater features oversized beanbag chairs, a photo booth and snacks while you enjoy the latest LEGO Friends and LEGO DREAMZzz content Room of the unstoppable: The play tour ends by using the collected digital LEGO minifigure parts to join the Unstoppable team by creating your own minifigure to add to our digital Hall of Fame, then build a mini LEGO trophy to take home. Game Icons: to be inspired by unstoppable icons Megan Rapinoe, Sam Kerr, Asisat Oshoala and Yuki Nagasato, soccer legends and multidimensional women who play their own way through the passion points The LEGO Play Stadium is at Bo Jackson Elite Sports, 5695 Cosgray Road, Hilliard. More information is online at lego.com/en-us/play-unstoppable.

