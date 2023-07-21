Launch of Prabhas’ “Kalki” on Bollywood mela at Manish Malhotra show. Wellness Friday





By Prachi Arya: In a world that often seems hectic and overwhelming, there is one day of the week that brings a ray of sunshine into people’s lives: Feel Good Friday. As the week draws to a close, this special day provides an opportunity to celebrate the little things and the big events that have taken place over the past week. From Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcoming their first child, a baby boy, to the first glimpse of Prabhas’ star “Kalki 2898 AD” unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, the whole week has been nothing short of a mela. As we wait for exciting releases and upcoming events in showbiz, let us give you a sneak peek at all the great things that happened this week. ISHITA DUTTA AND VATSAL SHETH WELCOME THEIR FIRST CHILD Happiness was there for the beautiful couple, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth who welcomed their first child. The two were blessed with a baby boy on July 19. The ‘Tarzan’ actor shared the news with a photo from the hospital. The photo showed the little one and the mother. According to YOU, the child and the mother are well and in good health. Ishita and Vatsal announced their pregnancy on March 31, after getting married on November 28, 2017. PRABHAS’ “KALKI 2898 AD” LAUNCH AT COMIC-CON After keeping fans hooked for a long time, the makers of Prabhas’ next film, “Kalki 2898 AD,” dropped the first preview on July 21 at Comic-Con in San Diego. The film was previously titled “Project K.” It is the first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, is the first Indian film to earn this honor. The first preview of the film shows Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas trapped in a futuristic world, battling dark forces. Kalki 2898 AD will be released in 2024. ARJUN RAMPAL AND GIRLFRIEND GABRIELLA DEMETRIADES WELCOME 2ND SON After announcing the pregnancy in April 2023, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed a baby boy on July 20. The actor shared the good news on social media. Arjun and Gabriella already have a son named Arik, who was born in July 2019. Arjun took to his Instagram account to share a photo of a piece of fabric that read “Hello World” with a picture of Winnie the Pooh. Arjun captioned his post, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023 (sic).” The Rock On actor has two daughters – Myra and Mahika – with his first wife, Mehr Jesia. With Gabriella, Arjun shares a son, Arik. BOLLYWOOD STARS AT MANISH MALHOTRA FASHION COUTURE Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture show held in Mumbai on July 20 was a star affair. A host of Bollywood celebrities graced the Jio World Convention Center to be part of the fashion show. The highlight of the glitzy event was Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh who became stars for famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra during his grand couture show. While Alia looked breathtaking in an exquisite piece from the designer, Ranveer, on the other hand, served up a wedding fashion lesson to the groom in an ornate beige and ivory sherwani. Apart from the two, the event was also attended by other stars including Karan Johar, Kajol, Anhsula Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Mukesh Ambani with his daughter Isha and more. RANDEEP HOODA HELPS RELIEF WORK IN PUNJAB Randeep Hooda has joined the Khalsa Aid group to help flood victims in Haryana. In a viral video, the actor can be seen wading through knee-deep water and delivering essential supplies to flood-affected people in the state. He was also seen near a relief camp, handing out bottles of cooking oil and parcels to victims. That’s all for today! Stay tuned for next week’s edition of Feel-Good Friday.

