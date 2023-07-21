Barbie chances at the Oscars: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling for acting?

There’s a moment in “Barbie” where Ryan Gosling, who plays the wickedly funny and insecure Ken, comes off the screen and yells, “Gorgeous! This is perhaps the most extraordinary Oscar-worthy clip of someone not seeing on screen.

“Barbie,” the new meta-comedy from Warner Bros. that doubles as an infomercial for Mattel, is finally landing for audiences and could be one of the top comedy movies in the hunt for Oscar recognition by the end of the year if members of the Academy can take it seriously. Gosling’s iconic turn, at least, deserves top supporting actor recognition.

Commercial comedies, especially those without the added “dramedy” subqualifier, have struggled to gain Academy recognition for decades (e.g., Vince Vaughn in “Wedding Crashers”). However, a promising trend has been seen in recent years with acting nominees like Robert Downey Jr in ‘Tropic Thunder’ (2008), Melissa McCarthy in ‘Bridesmaids’ (2011) and Maria Bakalova in ‘Borat Later Moviefilm’ (2020) comfortably landing in their respective fields. Gosling could join the ranks.

Gosling, 42, is a respected actor in the industry with two nominations to his credit – one as a drug-addicted teacher in ‘Half Nelson’ (2006) and the other as an avid jazz player in ‘La La Land’ (2016). He might not be the name you think of when you think of brilliant comedic actors, but he showed his amusing chops in films such as Shane Black’s “The Nice Guys” (2016) opposite Russell Crowe. With abs and a fur coat, Gosling is the movie’s MVP.

As far as the movie’s overall chances go, it’s all going to hinge on durability throughout the season. Although the reviews are strong (sitting 89% on rotten tomatoes), it will have to show its strength through significant recognition from guilds throughout the season, such as WGA and PGA, to have a chance of being one of the few populist films to make it into the top picture lineup.

Everett-Collection

As the titular character, Margot Robbie is undoubtedly tailor-made for the role she was born for. With a career that has already earned the Australian artist herself two Oscar nominations – ‘I, Tonya’ (2017) and ‘Bombshell’ (2019) – she will be a fan favorite through the remaining calendar year. However, aside from being a strong contender for a Golden Globe in Comedy Lead Actress, an Oscar spot in Best Actress might be hard to come by (she’s also a listed producer, which might help in Best Picture). So is America Ferrera, who is wonderful as Gloria, giving an inspirational speech about the role of women in the world that will be used in classroom monologues for years to come. Ferrera also has Sony’s “Dumb Money,” which might put her on Oscar’s radar.

Gerwig’s deft commentary on feminism and biting humor could give her a chance to gain recognition in an adapted screenplay. With three previous names for “Lady Bird” (2017) in the original direction and screenplay and “Little Women” (2019) in the adaptation, she is a much-loved scribe and could land, along with her real-life partner Noah Baumbach, in the running.

What is most needed in the quest for the best “Barbie” image is the recognition of its craftsmen. Production design (Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer) and costuming (Jacqueline Durran) seem obvious no matter how the rest of the year turns out. But can he add an edit by Nick Huoy, an original score credit by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, or an original song for Billie Eilish and Finneas (“What Was I Made For”)? These answers will be vital to his chances.

The “Barbenheimer” frenzy linked the two titles in the public mind. Interestingly, with “Oppenheimer” feeling assured of a race for best picture series, it could oddly help “Barbie” get those same ballots (as long as the campaigns remain as friendly as they have been for the past few weeks).

Check out the latest Oscar predictions at Variety Circuit of rewards.