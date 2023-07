Simon Pegg and Brian Cox back Hollywood strike at rally in London

[1/3]Actors Brian Cox, Jim Carter, Imelda Staunton, Andy Serkis and Simon Pegg join protesters at the Equity rally in Leicester Square in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strikes, London, Britain July 21, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) – ‘Mission Impossible’ star Simon Pegg and ‘Succession’ Brian Cox joined a rally in London on Friday in support of striking American film and TV writers and actors for higher pay and new terms in the age of streaming. Hollywood actors went on strike July 14 after talks with studios broke down, joining film and TV writers who have been on the picket lines since May and are further disrupting dozens of shows and movies. The actors union SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America want increases in base pay and residuals, as well as assurances that they will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). UK actors’ union Equity staged the rally in Leicester Square, where cinemas last week hosted UK premieres such as ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’. While actors under Equity contracts can still work, the union fully supports the strike and is keen to ensure no loophole is sought, its general secretary Paul Fleming told Reuters on Monday. David Oyelowo, Andy Serkis, Imelda Staunton, Naomie Harris and Hayley Atwell also joined Friday’s rally, where supporters held signs saying “Equity stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA”. American comedian and actor Rob Delaney, a member of Equity and SAG-AFTRA, said the transatlantic solidarity showcased at the rally was a “beautiful thing”. “We’re going to win, we’re going to show you how workers should be paid for their work, and it’s going to be fantastic,” he told the crowd. Cox told reporters that he “essentially, initially” supported the writers. “But of course other things have come into play because we’re also doing our own negotiations, but our own negotiations pale in comparison to AI, because AI is a really, really serious thing and it’s the thing where we’re most vulnerable,” he said. Reporting by Paul Sandle and Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Sharon Singleton and John Stonestreet Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/simon-pegg-brian-cox-support-hollywood-strike-london-rally-2023-07-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos