Padres Daily: Matt Carpenter’s borrowed time is likely about to expire; Gary Snchez Makes Blake Snell’s Day

Hello from Toronto,

Addition by subtraction is not a math that works very well when trying to create a winning MLB roster.

A team has to believe they have a better option before they drop a player, especially a proven player like Matt Carpenter.

But the 37-year-old designated hitter’s borrowed time is likely coming to an end.

These signals have been coming from the Padres for some time, and the ticking of the clock could practically be heard yesterday at the Rogers Center.

Carpenter has been spared so far because he bats left-handed and has usually at least made pitchers work for their outs.

But the Padres just called two left-handed hitters in Alfonso Rivas and Taylor Kohlwey. And, anyway, Carpenter has seen little use lately and has been largely ineffective when hitting.

He doesn’t like pinches and isn’t very productive when he does (0 for 6 with three steps). He can’t run or play defense.

In yesterday’s 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays, Carpenter was 0-for-2. A sacrificed fly opportunity in the second run resulted in a pop fly. He found runners on first and second with two outs in the fourth inning and blew away.

Carpenter had two hits in his last 33 at-bats. He walked nine times during that time, which is actually impressive considering most of the time he showed very little urge to swing.

Carpenter always knows how to hit. But after resurrecting his career with the Yankees last season and appearing to maintain his ability through the first month of this season, it’s become clear that Carpenter just can’t get to an acceptable level.

It stinks to have to say. Carpenter is an accomplished gentleman and leaguer with nearly 11 years of service.

But time is the key word. The fact that you have so much experience means that you are getting older. Trust me.

But from a high point on May 1, when he was batting .255/.377/.527 and leading the Padres with 16 RBIs and tied for third on the team with nine extra hits, Carpenter slumped. He’s batting .169/.297/.307 and has five doubles, one home run and 11 RBIs in his last 111 at-bats.

Rougned Odor frequently served as Padres DH against right-handed starters until Odor was DFAd on Tuesday.

Padres President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller has shown a willingness to eat up his mistakes. This one will be a bit costlier to chew than some, as Carpenter signed a two-year, $12 million contract that gives him the option to accept $5.5 million in 2024.

Carpenter is a symptom, and what appears to be that he is inevitably slated for assignment alone won’t be a cure for what plagues the Padres offense.

But this team has too many weak spots on the roster to keep carrying Carpenter on it.

Good safety net

You can read in my game history (here) how Carpenter wasn’t the only Padres drummer who did nothing yesterday and what Blake Snell had to say regarding his surprisingly unique outing.

Snell walked seven batters, allowed five hits and yet allowed just one run in five innings. A pitcher allowing one or fewer runs in a game where he walked seven bases is quite rare. It’s only been done 13 times in the majors over the past decade. How surprised are you to learn that Snell did it twice? He walked seven times and allowed three hits while keeping the Astros to one run on June 19, 2018, while pitching for the Rays.

Gary Snchez, who hadn’t seen this version of Snell up close, did his best to make sure the damage was no worse than what the southpaw had inflicted on himself.

I love Gary, Snell said with a big smile. It is my dog. It’s the man.

Snchez picked a runner on first base to end yesterday’s first inning. He threw a throw that couldn’t have been more perfect to the front of the bag for a runner to try to steal third for second out of the second inning, which prevented at least one extra run from scoring that inning.

And in Snells five crazy innings, Snchez blocked a dozen breaking balls that bounced off the dirt.

Given the timing and nature of some of the blocks, it was likely that Snchez prevented at least two points and possibly as many as four.

I tell you what, blocks in particular prevented this game (prevented them) from scoring more runs against Blake, Bob Melvin said. It’s not an easy thing to do to block so many balls in big situations and keep runners where they were. Defensively he was fantastic today.

Snell has thrown exclusively to Snchez since the catcher was taken off waivers in late May. In those 10 starts, Snell has a .62 MLB lead (four runs in 58 innings), 89 strikeouts and a .162 batting average allowed.

He knows me best, Snell said. I can’t say enough about him. I love throwing it at him. I like the connection we have. I like everything. Were always on the same page. He understands me, I understand him. It was very fun.

Rise socially?

You can read in my post-game diary (here) about the Padres’ predicament with reliever Luis Garca, who can’t seem to get more than one pitch at a time to function properly.

As proposed in my notebook, potential solutions to getting through innings that Garca couldn’t finish consistently could be found in a trade or by using rookie Alek Jacob in increasingly higher leverage roles.

Jacob doesn’t have to be protecting thin runs regularly, but he could be the one the Padres turn to trying to keep games close.

Jacob struck out nine of 10 batters he faced in his three major league appearances. None of those have been in anything resembling high leverage, but the nine hitters he has put up include Bo Bichette, who leads the American League in batting average, George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Jacob throws punches, does it with four pitches and a deceptive delivery and doesn’t look scared at all, which the Padres noticed.

Speaking after his two scoreless innings to close out the Padres’ 9-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Tuesday, his first real chance to show off his full arsenal and be exposed to go out, Jacob recalled his thoughts during the warmup.

My thing in my head was to go out there and be me, said Jacob, who throws a change and sweep in the low 70s and a pair of fastballs in the mid 80s. I’m not going to change because of who’s in the box. I just trusted Gary all along and didn’t care who was in the box. Executing throws was all I focused on.

That’s easier said than done for a veteran, let alone a guy who pitched for Double-A San Antonio earlier this month.

As I was warming up in the bullpen, I was like, Nothing changes from here to the mound, Jacob said. I always do the same thing. I think the important thing is not to make the moment too big. At the end of the day, baseball is baseball, and executing pitches is going to get guys out in Double-A the same way it gets guys out in the big leagues. I think that was my main goal. And that has really helped me so far.

Melvin indicated that Jacob would continue to get more and more crucial assignments if he continued to cast effectively.

Each outing should make me more and more comfortable, Jacob said. And just continue from what I’ve done so far and get into bigger situations, high leverage situations with more at stake.

Small bites

The seven games on this trip lasted at least 2 hours and 47 minutes. Of the Padres’ first 90 games this season, only 39 have lasted that long. The Padres’ average playing time is up to 2:46, which is the third-most among the majors in 2023, but still 27 minutes faster than their average last season.

Ha-Seong Kim didn’t start yesterday. He had been the only Padres player to go every inning on the field in the first six games of the trip. Kim hit a pinch in the seventh inning and ended yesterday’s game at second base.

Trent Grisham was 1 for 2 with a walk yesterday. He bats .220 with a .331 on-base percentage. It’s the highest in his batting average since May 6 and the highest in his OBP since May 10.

In my postgame notebook, there are comments from Xander Bogaerts about hitting 1,500 career hits. Bogaerts’ fourth three-hit game of the season ties him with Juan Soto and Kim for fourth on the team in games with at least three hits. Fernando Tatis Jr. has eight such games, Manny Machado six and Jake Cronenworth five.

Cronenworth is 2 for 25 on the trip. He beats .207 with a .651 OPS on the season.

The Padres were 0-for-7 with runners in the scoring position yesterday, their first no-hitter in that situation since June 29 and just their second time since June 15. They had gone hitless with runners in the scoring position in 23 of their 67 games prior to that.

Yesterday was the first time in nine games the Padres didn’t score first.

That’s great: A Broadway play opened last night and lists Alexi Melvin as a producer. Alexi is the daughter of Bob Melvin. Here Lies Love is the story of former First Lady of the Philippines, Imelda Marcos. The play features the first all-Filipino cast in a Broadway play.

Alright, that’s it for me.

There may not be another newsletter until Monday.

I’ll have the rest of our regular coverage on our Padres page over the next three days, but I might skip the newsletter tonight and tomorrow.

My wife and I travel a lot for work. A lot. We haven’t spent 50 nights at the same place in 2023.

This weekend is one of the few times we are in the same geographic vicinity. And since she cares enough to drive a few hours to see me in Detroit, I think it’s important that I spend some time with her. Im a good husband that way.

I think she might want to play Scrabble tonight.

I can’t say for sure if I’ll take both nights off the newsletter. What I can promise you is that if she wants to play Scrabble again tomorrow night, we will.

See you soon.