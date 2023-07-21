The “Outside In” artists will give a free talk on Saturday





PORT TOWNSEND — The two photographers traveled together to the same location: Salmon Cascades on the Sol Duc River. Their shots turned out to be totally different. There’s “Coho Gold,” Kerry Tremain’s image of a jumping, shimmering fish. Next door is “Rushing Water,” Brian Goodman’s vision of flashing blue and white. “We were literally sitting on the same rock,” Goodman said of the photogenic day. The two Port Townsend artists will give a free talk at 3 p.m. Saturday about their large-scale photographs featured in “Outside In,” the exhibition at Northwind Art’s Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St. They will return for another conversation with gallery visitors at 3 p.m. on August 5. The informal discussions give people the opportunity to hear the stories behind the photos: Tremain’s birds and other wildlife and Goodman’s ethereal landscapes. Also part of “Outside In” are bronze sculptures of birds, salmon and other creatures by Sara Mall Johani and her late husband Tom Jay. Tremain, a close friend of the Chimacum couple, invited Johani to join the show, and she responded with a number of sculptures never before seen in a gallery. Tremain, a retired editor of Mother Jones and California magazines, now writes the “Bird of the Week” newsletter about local birdlife. It can be found at https://www.kerrytremain.com/newsletter. Many of Goodman’s photographs in “Outside In” are from his “Solace of Space” series. The images, which Goodman hopes will give the viewer a sense of peace, can be seen at https://www.solaceofspace.com/. “Outside In” will be at Jeanette Best Gallery until August 27th. The place is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. For more information on the Best Gallery, the Grover Gallery at Northwind Art at 236 Taylor St., and classes and workshops at the Northwind Art School at Fort Worden State Park, see https://northwindart.org.





