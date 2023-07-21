Bollywood star Varun Dhawan says new movie Bawaal is perfect for global audiences

The creative team behind the new Bollywood film Bawal let’s hope it becomes a movie for the ages.

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime, it’s a complex drama that follows the tumultuous relationship of Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) as they try to save their marriage while traveling across Europe to learn about the horrors of World War II.

Love as a battlefield is a key theme of Bawal and it is ably managed by director Nitesh Tiwari, the filmmaker responsible for Dangal (2016), currently the highest-grossing Indian film in history.

We’ve been very careful about which aspects of WWII to choose from that affect the characters’ journeys, says Tiwari The National at the trailer’s global launch in Dubai.

The hardest times for me were recreating those parts of the story because we wanted to be not only factually correct, but also production and costume design correct.

Creating something of this magnitude is never easy and we couldn’t afford to go wrong.

Dhawan, who was also in Dubai with Kapoor and veteran producer Sajid Nadiadwala, says the film’s varied tones kept him on his toes throughout filming.

It asked a lot of me. There are a lot of emotions in this film, from humor and love to agony and tragedy, he says.

The movie keeps changing, which is a lot like life actually, and that’s also what made it fun to do.

Bawal could also become a breakthrough in Kapoor’s career.

She describes how her family connections, her father is film producer Boney Kapoor and her mother, the late actress Sridervi, had no influence on her arduous casting process.

I really tried to convince them to take me in the film. I chased them and stalked them a bit, she said.

But when I finally got into film, every day was special to work with such talented people.

Bawalhis seventh cinematic outing to date, also finds Kapoor in a new kind of role.

One of the most important things I had to understand about my character was that she was a married woman. And I’ve never played a married girl before, she said.

It changes a lot of things because you [have to] think about the dynamic with your co-star.

Watching everything from that lens was new to me and in a way that also reflected my character’s journey.

Bawal is not only Tiwari’s greatest film in terms of scale, it also continues his knack for tackling broader societal and moral issues.

The film is really about how we view relationships, whether it’s between husband and wife or parents and children, and how we are governed by our values, which can be moral and sometimes immoral, he says.

And our values ​​can also change. What we were 10 years ago is not what we are now and Bawal is really about it all.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal. All photos: Amazon Prime Video

And those lessons are timeless, says Dhawan.

The choice of World War II as the backdrop is no gimmick, he says, as some of the psychological lessons from that era remain relevant today.

It took me almost a year to find a script that would excite me enough to return to the screen, he says.

Bawal has the sweet story which I think is spicy enough for today’s world and needs to be done now and done well.

As for avoiding the traditional big cinema release for online streaming, Nadiadwala says the move has its upsides.

The best experience for a movie like this is when you can show it to the world on the same day, he says.

And this decision is a team effort where we sit down and look at the content and we just felt that it needs a global release.

Regardless of reception, Nadiadwala says ambitious films like Bawal are needed to ultimately protect Bollywood from complacency.

I can do other types of films which are much easier, but I like having something like Bawal also on my plate, he says.

I need this kind of cinema to survive for how many more decades.

Bawaal streams on Amazon Prime Video from July 21

Updated: July 21, 2023, 6:02 p.m.