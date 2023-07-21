Blossoms Entertainment Locks Pan-Asia & CIS Releases For Hit Lost In The Stars (Exclusive) | News





Chinas Blossoms Entertainment Secured Pan-Asian And CIS Release For Dormant Box Office Hit Lost in the stars as China’s film industry gets back on its feet in a vibrant post-Covid summer season. The Chinese mystery drama is set to open in Malaysia and Brunei on July 27, Singapore (August 3), Cambodia (August 18), throughout Purple Plan, and in Indonesia (August 31) via Encore Films. In August, it is also set to open in Hong Kong and Macao (Intercontinental Films), Thailand, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines (all via Encore Films). A UK release via Trinity-CineAsia began July 14 and got off to a strong start at the box office. A Baltic and CIS release, including Russia via Arthouse, is slated for August or September. Directed by emerging talents Cui Rui and Liu Xiang, it is produced by Chen Sicheng who adapted it from the 1990 Russian film A trap for a lonely man. Since its local release on June 22, it achieved phenomenal success and became the 12e the highest-grossing film of all time in China with nearly $480 million (RMB 3.44 billion) at the Chinese box office as of July 21. It ranked eighth at the worldwide box office last weekend. He swept away all the forecasts. The pre-release box office projected by local media and KOLs was less than $139 million (1 billion RMB). Among them, Top Century Cultural Consultation and Box Office Bar valued it at $111 million (800 million RMB) and $118 million (850 million RMB) respectively. Box office platform Maoyan expected the final box office to be around $167 million (1.2 billion RMB) once the film opened, but raised the number to $459.3 million (3.3 billion RMB) on the fourth day of release after a lucrative opening weekend. The film is the first Chinese blockbuster this summer to enjoy wide international release. It was already exciting to see quality Chinese films returning to the world stage and premiering in Cannes after its absence from the Covid lockdown and we feel very privileged to now also take a stand for Chinese blockbusters, especially in this scorching summer season, said Blossoms Entertainment Founder and CEO Vicky Ding. Filter. The film revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a woman during a wedding anniversary with her husband. When the wife, played by Janice Man, reappears, a lawyer (Ni Ni) and a local policeman (Du Jiang) take over the case as the husband (Zhu Yilong) insists she is an impostor. Suspense is not the signature or most notable genre of Chinese films, Ding said. We’re amazed at such a sophisticated story filled with exciting twists that people want to watch and want to talk about. Produced by Beijing-based Chens, As One Production, whose credits include the Chinatown Detective film franchise, Sheep without a shepherd, fireflies in the sun And Mozart from spaceChinese distributor Alibaba Pictures is the film’s other major financial backer. Beijing-based Blossoms has acquired the international sales rights to Lost in the starsexcept for North America, Australia and New Zealand which are handled by CMC Pictures. Lost in the stars, shot on the island of Hainan, among other places, was the closing film of the Hainan International Film Festival in December and was presented in competition at the Beijing International Film Festival in April. It was selected for Germanys Fantasy Filmfest in September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.screendaily.com/news/blossoms-entertainment-locks-pan-asia-cis-releases-for-breakout-hit-lost-in-the-stars-exclusive/5184294.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos