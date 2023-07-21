‘Barbie’ earns $22.3 million in box office previews, ‘Oppenheimer’ No. 2 – The Hollywood Reporter





Barbie earned a whopping $22.3 million in box office previews, the best show of 2023 of the year so far. It’s ahead of May tentpole Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which grossed $17.5 million in previews, as well as this summer Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse ($17.4 million). And, all in all, Barbie ranks No. 24 on the list of all-time best previews. (A caveat — the $22.3 million includes special Wednesday screenings in addition to Thursday previews.) Barbie is poised to open up to $110 million domestically, if not more. That’s a huge sum for a women’s event film. It would also be one of the best openings of the summer season. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in the film directed by Greta Gerwig. Barbie goes against Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer in what is billed as Barbenheimer. Nolan’s film is expected to open to $49 million, according to a source with access to tracking data (Universal is hoping for $40 million or more). The three-hour film chronicles the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, considered the father of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon lead the star-studded cast. Oppenheimer earned $10.5 million in Thursday previews. It’s also one of the best showings of the summer and is ahead of previews for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 And Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate. No one could have foreseen that Barbie And Oppenheimer would be at the center of this summer’s most interesting showdown at the multiplex, considering they couldn’t be more different in tone and scope. The summer box office could use a lift after several big-budget misfires, including the flash (Warner Bros./DC Studios), Elementary (Disney/Pixar) and dial of fate (Disney/Lucasfilm). Last weekend, Tom Cruise-featured Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 fell short of the tracking forecast when posting a five-day debut of $78.5 million, down from the $90 million-plus it had hoped to earn.

