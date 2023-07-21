Bollywood roundup: Sobhita Dhulipala, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol and many more…

– Advertisement –

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala reveals she flipped a coin to decide her career

New Delhi – Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has made a quirky revelation about how she chose her career path after her class 12 exam on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Dhulipala, who will be seen on the show with the cast of the web series ‘Night Manager Season 2’, shared, “It’s true that I had tossed a coin before I came to Mumbai. The choice was between Mumbai and Bangalore for my baccalaureate. I had a strong desire to live in a big city, as I had spent my school years in Vizag.

“Convincing my parents was the first hurdle, then I had to decide which city I wanted to go to. And fortune shone when luck decided Mumbai for me and here I am,” she added.

Kapil will welcome Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita, Tillotama Shome and Ravi Behl in a “fun-tastic” episode that will be the highlight of this season of the series.

The season finale of “The Kapil Sharma Show” airs this weekend on Sony.

Big B unveils trailer for Gujarati movie Tron Ekka

New Delh– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan released the trailer for Anand Pandit’s upcoming Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’ on Friday.

Even since ‘Tron Ekka’ was announced, fans have been waiting to see what the magical combination of Yash Soni, Malhar Thakar and Mitra Gadhvi will deliver this time around.

And, now, the trailer has exceeded their expectations by giving them a glimpse of the heartbreaking artist who will be releasing soon.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Big B wrote, The Terrific Trio is back with a hilarious comedy that tickles the ribs. Prepare to blow your mind. I wish my dear friend @@anandpandit63 much success.

The story revolves around three ignorant young boys who try to make money by turning a simple middle-class house into a secret gambling den. It’s a situational comedy, and the trailer also gives off the fun, chaotic energy of the plot.

Pandit says it has now become normative that the icon somehow becomes a part of each of his projects.

“He voluntarily decided to make an appearance in my latest Gujarati film, ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’ and took the audience by surprise. But even though he is not on screen in one of my productions, his constant support and encouragement mean a lot to me. I couldn’t be happier that he released the trailer for this very special film,” said the filmmaker.

“The casting announcement itself had created a huge buzz and now the trailer has added to the excitement. Now the audience also gets a sense of the story which revolves around three clueless young boys trying to make money by turning a simple middle class house into a secret gambling den. It’s a situational comedy and the trailer also gives off the fun and chaotic energy of the plot,” Pandit added.

This is the producer’s fourth film with Vaishal Shah’s Jannock Films after “Fakt Mahilao Mate”, “Chehre” and “Days of Tafree”, and he says, “We both share a common love for family artists and we had a great time making this film together”.

Vaishal Shah agrees: “We want to bring back wholesome cinema that the whole family can watch together and as the trailer shows, this movie is packed with pure entertainment.”

The film also stars Hitu Kanodiya, Kinjal Rajpriya, Esha Kansara, Tarjanee Bhadla, Chetan Daiya and is directed by Rajesh Sharma.

It will be released on August 18.

Kajol on ‘Noyonika: The woman has many facets, we can not all manage

New Delhi – Actress Kajol’s character Noyonika in ‘The Trial’ web series depicts each woman navigating through demanding expectations and resonating with the challenges they face in their quest to balance the various aspects of life.

In today’s society, women are often burdened with the expectation of excelling in multiple roles, facing overwhelming societal pressure.

Women have always found themselves juggling various responsibilities, from being nurturing mothers and devoted partners to succeeding in their careers and managing household chores. Noyonika’s journey reflects the experience of these women.

Speaking of the same, Kajol said, “The great thing about Noyonika is that every woman identifies with her. As women, we are taught to be a good mother, a good wife, a good person, and to fulfill all of these roles to the nth degree at every stage of your life.

“That’s where Noyonika was, where she felt perfect in everything and at the same time when her world fell apart she realized she couldn’t be good at everything, she couldn’t be a good wife and a good mother and a good person, there are so many facets and she can’t handle all those balls and she realizes it doesn’t matter at the end of the day,” Kajol said.

She added that Noyonika’s journey is what we all go through as women. “What we juggle as women, some get there a little early in life and some get there a little later,” she added.

The courtroom drama, “The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha,” also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, it is directed by Suparn S Varma and airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

Taapsee Unveils NFT Platform, Says It Will Separate Faceless Trollers From Real Fans

Mumbai – Actress Taapsee Pannu recently unveiled her own non-fungible token (NFT) platform called ‘taapseeclub.com’ which she says will help separate faceless trolls from real fans.

The purpose of launching NFTs is to create a positive platform for Taapsee fans around the world, allowing them to get a glimpse of his life and elevate their fandom to new heights. By becoming a member, individuals will have the opportunity to experience being on his film sets, celebrating special occasions alongside him, engaging in interactions and much more.

Speaking of the same Taapsee actions, “In today’s crowded world, it becomes crucial to distinguish the content we share with those who genuinely care about the actors and support their efforts. This helps separate the faceless trollers from the real fans.

The actor has already held an exclusive event to celebrate his birthday where renowned comedians like Abish Mathew, Angad Ranyal and Gurleen Pannu will be present along with RJ and actor Abhilash Thapliyal.

She added: I decided to launch NFTs exclusively for genuine people, giving them the opportunity to get to know me on a more personal level. My goal is to present a distinct social media experience for my NFT members, one that is different from my public presence.

“As an extrovert who enjoys interacting with people, I find social media too toxic to express my true self. It always pays to have a tight-knit community of individuals who genuinely want the best for you and contribute to your personal growth.

Work-wise, Taapsee has a range of exciting projects including the film “Dunki” alongside Shahrukh Khan, “Phir Ayi Haseen Dillruba” and “Woh Ladki Hain Kaha?”.

In addition to acting and NFT, Taapsee owns an event management company called The Wedding Factory. She is also the owner of the Pune 7 Aces badminton franchise, which plays in the Premier Badminton League.

Bhumi Pednekar Honored at IFFM 2023 with Disruptor Award

Mumbai – Actress Bhumi Pednekar will receive the prestigious Disruptor Award at the 2023 Melbourne Indian Film Festival. The actress has carved out a unique place for herself in the industry with performances in films such as “Badhai Do”, “Bheed”, “Shubh Mangal Savdhan”, “Bala” and many other titles. In addition, this recognition will also be for its tireless commitment to the fight against climate change and the promotion of sustainability. The award will be presented to the actor on the opening day of the festival, August 11. As part of the recognition, Bhumi will engage in a special fireside chat with a live audience about sustainability, furthering her role as a catalyst for change. Speaking of this honor, Bhumi said, “I am very grateful to have been awarded as Disruptor of the Year by the IFFM. This recognition means a lot to me. Through my work, through the films and roles I take on, the causes I support and advocate for, and for all that I do to advocate for climate conservation, that is exactly what I seek – I strive to live a life of impact. “I aim to change society for the better, by championing the representation of women in film and striving for gender inclusion, and working for environmental stability. This recognition by the IFFM reinforces my belief that I am on the right path and moving in the right direction. -training artists to showcase their work is truly commendable. The Disruptor Award will be presented to Bhumi Pednekar by a Victorian government official, highlighting the collaborative effort between the festival and the government to promote impactful work in the entertainment industry. (IANS)